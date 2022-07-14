Los Angeles – Dan Dee International, LLC and its affiliate Animal Adventure, LLC (Dan Dee), global leaders in baby, pet, plush, and home décor products, and Afro Unicorn a lifestyle brand representing women and children of color, announce a multi-year licensing agreement. Through this agreement, Dan Dee will create elevated plush and décor products based on the magical and inspirational Afro Unicorn characters and designs, set to launch at retail in 2023.

“Dan Dee is delighted to have been selected as a key licensing partner by Afro Unicorn. This is an exciting opportunity to help promote the brand’s mission of inspiring children of color through products that represent their uniqueness,” said Mark Matheny, Head of Licensing. “We are proud to be partnering with the team at Afro Unicorn and look forward to playing a pivotal role in delivering their message through our broad retail distribution.”

“I created Afro Unicorn ™ to remind women and children of color how unique, divine and magical they truly are. My goal from the beginning was to help normalize Black Beauty; to give black and brown girls a unicorn that represents them and encourages them to love the skin that they are in and embrace the crown on their heads. You are Unique, you are Divine, and you are Magical,” said April Showers, Afro Unicorn Founder. “When choosing a company to partner with it’s important for us that they understand the under representation for children of color in the market and want to fill that void in a major way to not only change the trajectory on how little brown and black girls see themselves but also how the world views them as well. Dan Dee and Animal Adventure not only understands it, they are committed to carrying out the vision of Afro Unicorn globally. Looking forward to all the unique, divine and magical unicorns that will come out of this partnership.”

About Dan Dee International, LLC

Dan Dee International, LLC is one of the world’s largest designers and suppliers of baby, pet and plush products, and is North America’s leading supplier of seasonal plush and decor. Dan Dee and its affiliate Animal Adventure have established a reputation for developing products that are freshly designed, innovative, trend-right, and attractively priced. Their customers include many of the world’s leading mass, food, drug and specialty retailers who depend on their proven ability to reliably deliver large quantities and complete programs with great sell-through.

About Afro Unicorn

Afro Unicorn Inc. is a Lifestyle Brand to remind women children of color how unique, divine and magical they truly are. Afro Unicorn’s goal from the beginning was to normalize Black Beauty. To give black and brown girls a unicorn that represents them and encourages them to love the skin that they are in and embrace the crown on their heads.