By: Lela Anderson

HOUSTON– The Anderson Music Studio recently held it’s annual recital featuring students who are studying piano. The students presented individual virtual programs featuring music studied during the 2021-2022 calendar year. The Anderson studio encourages the study of all genres of music including classical, sacred, popular, folk songs, gospel, along with television and movie themes. In addition, students develop skills in music improvisation and composition. Music publishing is also an aspect of music business the students learn about.

Awards and recognitions were given to the students for their accomplishments in music theory, technic, and performance. Students who performed in this year’s recital are Miles Starkey, Edyn Simon, Johnny Kelley, Milton Dennis, and La’Miracle Johnson. These students earned awards in “Recital Performance” , “Composition,” along with nominations for a “Star Composer” award. Kelley earned a “Theory Award.” Starkey and Kelley earned “Star Composer’ awards. Starkey also earned the award of being “Pianist Of The Year.

Studio owner/instructor Lela Anderson has taught music at the public school and collegiate levels. In her studio, she works virtually with students of all ages from Kindergarten to senior citizens. Music teachers and adults of all ages and professions are also part of her list of clients in the Anderson Music Studio. In addition, Anderson is a composer, who is published by companies such as Oxford University Press. She has been honored for her work as a teacher, composer, and musician by numerous organizations, which include, Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers, Aldine ISD, Houston ISD, The DeBose National Piano Foundation of Southern University-Baton Rouge, National Women of Achievement, Gospel Music Workshop of America, Jerusalem Baptist Church-Third Ward/Houston, New Jerusalem Baptist Church-Garden City/ Houston, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church-Houston, the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, and Billboard Magazine.

Pictured in the photo: Top (L to R)-Miles Starkey and Johnny Kelly/Bottom: Edyn Simon