The devil is the author of confusion and lies. He told Eve the first lie: “Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast which the Lord hath made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden? And the woman said unto the serpent, We may eat of the fruit of the trees of the garden: but of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the Garden, God hath said, Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die.” Since Eve’s ungodly encounter with the devil individuals have been lying to each other and creating untold societal confusion. Consequently, America is upside down, because of the extraordinarily high level of spiritual confusion, and lie-telling that exists in families as well as society in general. The basis of every society is family structure (s), and when family structures spiritually breakdown; society morally collapses. God’s will was for love to be at the center of family life as well as its spiritual cornerstone. In America socio-economic statuses have become the cornerstones of marriage and just maybe this is why the divorce rate is so high. Traditionally, men have been the breadwinners in families and women have been the homemakers. Long gone are those days, because of scientific-technological advances and high-tech workforce demands. For example, in 2022 America’s workforce is (56%) females and (44%) males. Therefore, since marriage and family life is an equal status-union, the question is where are the marriage partners for high status women; White or Black? Herein lies the Upside-Down societal problem. Money is at the center of family life rather than love.

Only 40% of the Whites who are in colleges and universities are White males, and 60% are females. In the Black community we have more Black males in jails than in colleges. Only 5% of Black men are in colleges and universities representing a sharp decline of Black males enrolled in colleges. Consequently, we are losing Black males at an alarming rate to the prison system. 72% of Whites finish college in 6 years, 56% of the Hispanics finish in 6 years, and only 46% of the Blacks finish in 6 years. Sadly, only 1/3 of the Blacks from the ages of 18-24 are in college compared to 42% of Whites. Former President Trump sought to make White Elite Colleges and Universities white again by reversing the Obama Administration Policy of considering race in admissions policies. Given America’s societal climate in the Black community women hold 68% of the Associate Degrees, 66% of the Bachelor’s degrees, 71% of the Masters Degrees, and 65% of the Doctorate Degrees.

Herein lies the marriage and family problem for American society since marriage is an equal socio-economic status union, rather than a spiritual union as ordained by God: where do high status women (Black or White) find male marriage partners? Unfortunately, both females and males have turned inward and become lovers of “self” rather than opposites attract. Hence, individuals should love self; but not be in love with self, because love is an inward outward expression; not an inward, inward expression, because: “God so love the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3: 16). Amen!