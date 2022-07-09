Liar, lair democracy on fire. Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalist Groups and a few insane Blacks desire to selfishly reform democracy. Hence, in the spiritual words of JESUS Christ, our Lord and Savior: “forgive them Lord for they know not what they do.” We know why some White groups desire to reform democracy and embrace White Autocracy: power, privilege, and pleasure.

The insane Blacks simply desire upmanship over other Blacks; they cannot accept that equal is equal, not more or less equal. These Blacks are materialists, and vanity-flesh oriented, not spiritual conscience minded. As the ole saying goes, birds of a feather flock together, and they will vote for devil-minded individuals. Democracy is for an intelligent citizenry. Thus, the basic principles of democracy must be universally taught in our educational institutions. White washing history is a dangerous proposition in a multi-cultural democratic society, because no human governing system is perfect.

Moreover, no governing system can endure embracing lies, because: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14: 34). Therefore, anti-democracy groups/forces in America cease attempting to make God a lair: “because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful: but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools” (Romans 1: 21-22). America, we have too many fools seeking to make GOD (TRUTH) a lie, and wrong right, and right wrong. Even with all her spiritual and socio-economic shortcomings American Democracy is still the envy of the world community. Hence, let US become better, not bitter and with a wholesome spiritual mindset sing and pray together: “God Bless America”. He (God) has! Therefore, let’s not take it for granted and prayerfully come together as a multi-cultural democratic nation before it is too late, because it is written: “So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God” (Romans 14: 12).

Fear is an extremely dangerous mindset if it is not fear of the Lord, because: “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord” (Proverbs: 21: 30). Children of God have nothing to fear but fear itself. Listening to devilish evil anti-democracy voices that are not of God is a deadly proposition. Democracy is of God, because it is about spirit and truth, and those principles are of God. Democracy abhors evil and cleaves to that which is good. Therefore, “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.” (1 Corinthians 15: 33). Democracy spiritually helps individuals to understand why God has blessed America. Thus, individual Americans can spiritually embrace this scriptural admonishment: “Be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12: 2). However, individuals must put on the whole armor of God, not some, because the best is yet to come, because: “As it is written, Eye hath not seen, not ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). America let’s not get spiritually twisted concerning democracy. Democracy is of God, of the people, for the people, and by the people. Vote your moral God conscience, not self-centered privilege. Amen.