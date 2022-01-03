American Democracy: Russian Autocracy

Spread the love

Can America spiritually live up to the constitutional declaration of who she says she is, and at the same time, transform what she has become? The Founders wrote an almost perfect document; but it was too materially costly for them to live-up to the spiritual moral tenets, because they were unwilling to give-up the economic rewards and benefits of slavery. Therefore, as a democracy America must ask itself this eternal question: “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Unfortunately, there are still too many Americans such as Judge Roy Moore who advocate openly that America was great when slavery existed, and just as Putin openly advocates that the collapse of the Soviet Union Empire was a great historical tragedy: shameful. Both declarations represent leadership insanity to the nth degree. Question: America how do we constitutionally build the nation we say we want, and at the same time, transform what we have become? Longing for the sins of the past is indeed a losing proposition, because God has warned US about desiring the sins of the past; remember Sodom and Gomorrah. However, if we do not teach the sins and errors of the past we are doomed to repeat them because of greed, envy and jealousy.

America is paralyzed because of the fear-factor of too many Whites who subscribe to Judge Roy Moore’s doctrine, and are fearful of losing “White Privilege”: something for nothing. On the other hand, Putin is not fearful of losing White Privilege, because no one non-white desires to visit or live in Russia; because everyone knows that Russia is without spiritual understanding! Autocracy is absolute insanity, because when you continue to do the same ole same ole, and expect a different result that is the classic definition of insanity. Most assuredly Russia can terrorize the world community militarily, and this is precisely what she is doing in Ukraine: militarily terrorizing the free world. Putin lives in a glass house on thin ice, and he has no business throwing rocks (threats) placing his own fellow countrymen in harm’s way. Here’s the socio-economic-political rub; former President Trump, and his GOP cronies desire to keep-up so much socio-economic-political confusion that America cannot help Ukraine defend its national sovereignty or even help itself, because of the confusion associated with issues of The Critical Race Theory, and other non-democratic issues.

Moreover, Putin is assisting Trump and his political White Privilege Cronies financially and politically with false doctrines (lies) in order to transform American democracy into Russian-style Autocracy. America, know this January 6, 2021 was an orchestrated play-book Russian-style overthrow of democracy, and we should never forget it. This is precisely why Christian Right Evangelicals (the so-called moral majority), The GOP which was once known as the Party of Lincoln, and has become the Trump-Cult, White Nationalist Groups who once wore white robes and hoods; now wear three piece suits, and hold high political positions of authority and, are still hell bent on destroying inclusive multicultural democracy. There is spiritual hope for America, but Russia is doomed, because listening and doing good is Godly: “Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath: for the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God.” America: “Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbor: for we are members one of another.” Amen