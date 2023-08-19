It’s been a couple of weeks since the Montgomery, Alabama brawl, and I am still in shock by what happened on that day. That brawl truly showcased the state of America and just how divided we are as a nation. I am not a fan of violence, but if it comes down to protecting yourself, then violence must be the response.

Not too long after this incident, many people took to the internet to mock what happened. I have seen many comical videos from people reenacting what happened, practicing in the gym with chairs, to even using clips from The Avengers, and so much more. Don’t get me wrong, the videos are funny, however, is this how will deal with serious events such as the Montgomery brawl? Is this how America copes with the devastation that unfolds before us?

Comedy is great, but is America truly dealing with the issues we should address? I believe that if we truly focus on these issues and really think about the root of it all, it is a lot to deal with. I can’t say if this was an act of racism, or if it was an act of hatred. I don’t know how the brawl started as I was not there, but I did see plenty of videos and comedy aside, it’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking to know that violence seems to be the answer these days when simple communication can still be effective. It’s also hard to see America cope with these issues through humor.

I can’t help but think about what our ancestors would say about the state of our country. How would they feel seeing the past still alive in 2023. The same fights that they were fighting, are still issues we are still dealing with.

As a parent of small children, what am I raising my kids in? What future will they have? I worry about them all the time. There is so much negative going on in the world that it is hard to see anything positive these days. How do I explain these kinds of events to them as they get older? I am not sure what the answer is to any of my questions, which is unsettling, and I don’t have faith in most of our world leaders. So, what do we do?