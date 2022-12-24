America is in a spiritual, moral crossroad moment in time. Which way America: democracy or White Privilege Autocratic Chaos? The exclusionary mentality of my way or the highway! America had a deep spiritual moral schism in its democratic governance system based upon the desire of MAGA-GOP Republicans to legally reinstitute White privilege: something for nothing.

The Bible teaches us to give no place to the devil or the “Imps” of the devil, because in a democracy winning by any means necessary is not winning. Its losing. American democracy has constitutional governance rules of order, human rights, decency, and civility. Racism is America’s original sin, and racism is not just a threat to Blacks and other permanent-tan minorities but is a threat to multi-cultural democracy itself. There are three moments in time: the past, the present, and the future. The past was imperfect because America was not a good steward of time and natural resources. Therefore, the past belongs to the devil, because of imperfections.

America, we are in the present-moment, and the question is: what are we going to do with it? Nation state unity or nation state chaos? No doubt about it, the future belongs to GOD, because: “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein” (Psalm 24:1). However, individuals do have free-will choice, and choices have consequences: heaven on earth or hell on earth. Repeating the mistakes of the past is a devilish recipe for confusion, chaos, and absolute madness, not national unity. King David was said to be a man after God’s own heart, because he spiritually expressed his desire for God’s guidance in leading people: “Show me thy ways O’Lord; teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day” (Psalm 25: 5). America, a nation should never desire to be led by the devilish, because: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14: 34).

It is indeed unfortunate that too many GOP politicians care more about personal Privileges, Power, and Pleasure than they do the intangible things of life, such as intellectual integrity, moral character, constitutional leadership service to the country, multi-cultural democracy, and more importantly their own soul salvation. They have forgotten or never knew this scriptural verse: “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth” (Luke 12: 15).

America, it is decision time. We are a multicultural democratic society at a moral fork in the road, and to paraphrase First Lady, Michelle Obama: high road or low road. Thus, one day, sooner or later: “For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue confess to God. So, then every one of us shall give account of himself to God” (Romans 14: 11-12). America, you cannot get around this issue, because this is precisely why democracy is for spiritually enlightened individuals. Therefore, America should always encourage spiritual developmental reading in every facet of life, not White Privilege Censorship. Amen!