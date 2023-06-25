Since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of (1964) and the Voting Rights Act of (1965), America has been involved in an uphill fight with a tremendous downhill drag seeking to ensure democracy for all citizens. However, southern states have convinced many northern states that their fight for a slave society was indeed a just fight (Civil War).

The South lost the war but was never truly punished for their criminal attempt to overthrow democracy, even though Blacks were never fully included, and to this day not fully included as first-class citizens. Most Whites usually brag concerning their socio-economic advantages over Blacks and other minorities. In fact, Blacks never received the forty acres and the mule promised after President Lincoln was assassinated, the forty acres and the mule became a dream. The free states of the north allowed the southern confederate states to re-enslave Blacks with a new twist called the Black Codes, keeping Blacks on plantations for cheap labor.

Therefore, lest we forget Blacks built the infrastructure of American society, designed The White House, and engineered the layout designed of the streets of Washington, D. C. Yet, through it all Blacks have been able to keep body and soul together, and therefore, to God be the glory for things He has done. Blacks have depended upon God through it all, and some Godfearing Whites who have consistently fought against institutional racism.

Question: when will the majority of Whites see and walk in the light? Christian Right Evangelicals, “If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not tell the truth: but if we walk in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin” (1 John 1: 6-7). America, (73+) million Americans voted for an ungodly liar who is prejudiced to the core against himself as well as Blacks and other minorities. No one feels sorrow for themselves or desires pity because forgiveness is divine.

Trumpsters cease beating on your chests declaring to the world how great you are, because false doctrines rise and fall, but: “Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven.” (Psalm 119: 89). Hence, nations rise, and nations fall, but the word of God is eternal and settled in heaven. Death is the Great Equalizer, and as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9: 27). Without God, it is impossible to perfect democracy, because without God democracy is too hot to handle, because “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish” (Proverbs 14:11).

Every way of a man in his own mind is right, but “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead” (Proverbs 21: 3). Wake-up America and cease imitating and thinking like Donald J. Trump, because he is corrupt in his heart and mind. “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23: 7). Amen!