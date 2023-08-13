No doubt about it, America is caught-up in a whirlwind of its own making. Sadly, Donald J. Trump is the centrifugal force moving forward in a violent manner, and he has been indicted for three crimes against American democracy. Donald J. Trump is neither a spiritual or Bible-based in his thinking or actions. Donald J. Trump is truly an ungodly man riding a whirlwind of utter disaster and looking to drag American multicultural democracy into his hellish scheme of utter destruction.

It is a spiritual fact if an individual does not believe in God, he or she will fall for any and everything ungodly. More importantly, individuals who are listening to or have gotten caught-up in Trump’s ungodly antics and devilish conversations are not Bible-based individuals nor do they have a personal spiritual relationship with God through Jesus Christ. America, know this, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” (Galatians 6: 7). The question must be asked: who are the (73+) million Americans who voted for Donald J. Trump knowing profoundly who he is, a man of the secular world that does not believe in multicultural democracy?

Trump is a White Privilege Autocrat, and that is putting it mildly! America, when a man tells you who he is, believe him, and Trump has said and demonstrated time after time who he is. Classic example, Donald Trump, was ordered by the court system to pay (5) million dollars for violating the human dignity of a woman. Shame, shame on any woman who voted for or who would vote again for such an ungodly creature of the world, such as Donald J. Trump. The women who voted for Donald J. Trump have sown to the wind, and “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind” (Hosea 8: 7).

Donald J. Trump has been indicted three times for crimes against democracy and the American people, and potentially will be indicted a fourth time in the state of Georgia. However, the beat goes on for most Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks, and other minorities because they are caught-up in the whirlwind of Trump’s devilish antics, and lies “Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were they thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.” (Romans 1: 21-22). It is easier to condemn others for their shortcomings than to change what is wrong with oneself, because changing oneself requires Godly self-introspection. Only God is perfect.

This is precisely why Trump and The GOP have become pros at criticizing others (demagogy). Republicans you have become devilishly effective at fooling yourselves and many other Americans, and now you are caught-up in the ungodly whirlwind of Trump’s lies. However, there is a way out, because God always has the last WORD: “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation” (Hebrews 2: 3). Hence, Grand Ole Party do not think in your wildest imagination that God was not there during the times when you gave political approval and cover to Trump’s lies. Moreover, God was watching you the very day you accepted Donald J. Trump as your god. “(For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succored thee: behold, now is the accepted time, behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2). America, on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, make sure you are not still caught-up in the ungodly, devilish whirlwind of Trump’s cult-like GOP. Amen.