Are we blind is a spiritual question because greater individuals than any American was spiritually blind? For example, Samson was spiritually blind before he was blinded by sin: Delilah. We know this is spiritually true, because Samson walked by sight, and not by faith. On historical record, God made Samson the physically strongest man to have ever lived. Samson’s name spiritually meant “Man of the Sun”.

God gave Samson Super-Duper physical strength. Samson was the last of the Judges of the ancient Israelites, the keepers of God’s LAW, not man’s law. Samson’s mother told him that his strength came from his hair, and therefore, not to ever cut his hair. Even though, his strength came from his faith and obedience to God’s Will, because: “We walk by faith, not by sight” (2 Corinthians 5: 7). However, because Samson began to walk by sight and not faith, he was blinded by the physical beauty of a Philistinian woman, Delilah. Thus, Samson gave Delilah the secret to his strength, and she opened a barbershop, and gave him an ungodly haircut. Even though, Samson’s strength was in his faith and obedience to God, not his hair. As a man thinketh so is he!

Question: is America blind? Seemingly, America has become so blinded by Power, White Privilege and Pleasure until we cannot honestly discuss the 1619 project, and its horrific consequences for multi-cultural democracy. In fact, America is so spiritually blind that Lady Justice who is supposed to be lawfully blind is peeping from beneath her blindfold against Blacks and minorities. Sadly, Policemen do not attempt to walk by faith. They shoot Blacks and other minorities on sight for misdemeanors, and they take White male mass murderers to jail.

Military-style weapons in the hands of civilians is a serious problem of societal disorganization. We must be spiritually blind to think that America can endure mass violence perpetrated by citizens against citizens. America, we must cease walking by sight and walk by faith, because Jesus said: “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword. Thinkest thou that I cannot now pray to my Father, and He shall presently give me more than twelve legions of angels? But how then shall the scriptures be fulfilled, that thus it must be?” (Matthew 26: 52-54). Democracy in America is multi-cultural in nature. Yet, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalists, and some spiritually misguided Blacks tend to overlook this reality, because they are blinded by sin. The cornerstone of democracy is voting rights and civil rights. Yet, in 2022 there are systematic state legislative efforts being legalized by GOP legislatures to deny constitutional voting rights to Blacks and other minority Americans: shameful.

Unfortunately, too many Americans would rather believe a lie (s) than the truth. Lies only require belief toward a negative result, not positive action. Truth requires work. Former President Trump told (35,000) lies while in office, and out of office he is still lying. Yet, many of Trump’s 73+ million followers are so spiritually blinded by lies that they are willing to vote to reelect him in 2024, because they think like Trump. America, we need to learn to walk by faith; not by sight, and spiritually know: “For as he thinketh in his heart so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee, but his heart is not with thee” (Proverbs 23: 7). Amen.