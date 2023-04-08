Possible yes. Impossible hell no. As we survey the socio-economic political landscape of American society, we observe enormous socio-economic-political challenges. It appears, as though, too many Americans have become bold ungodly deniers of the pressing problems confronting and dividing us.

However, thank God for the Preamble to the Constitution as well as the Constitution itself, and as a God-conscience reminder of the documented moral truths, “That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” Thus, all the amendments to the Constitution simply spiritually guided the U.S. toward a more perfect Union. It is a sacred principle in American society that no one is above the laws of this great nation state.

Therefore, our fervent prayers ought to be “one nation under God, with liberty, and justice for all”. Just in case some of us have forgotten our history and America’s struggle for freedom and a just society based upon laws, let us remember (1776) the Revolutionary War. Of course, the first recorded death just so happened to be that of Black and Native American ancestry Crispus Attucks. What a historical coincidence because Blacks and Native Americans have never been accorded human dignity and freedom. Today, Blacks are still being threatened and dying for the privilege of being an American, on the homeland as well as foreign soil. Let every American pray that no sacrifice of human life is in vain regardless of skin-tone.

We know that the death of Crispus Attucks was not in vain, because America was able to remove the yoke of oppressive and unfair British taxation. Crispus Attucks died for freedom for all Americans as a faithful soldier fighting against the tyranny of the British government. What are twenty-first century Americans willing to fight and die for? America let’s hope that it is not like some fool-hearty Americans, namely Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “Fake” News, some Blacks and other minorities who seemingly are only willing to fight for power, privilege, and pleasure. What a waste, because their socio-political support for a chronic habitual lair whose only purpose is to sow discourse at home as well as abroad with our allies is a testament to their selfish White Privilege Exclusionary Platform.

On January 6, 2021, we beheld the violent nature of their ungodly mentality against God, democracy, and the laws of this great nation. Individuals who do not know The Lawgiver (God) will not obey manmade laws. There are scriptures that warn us to not: “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be a partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure” (1 Timothy 5: 22). This spiritual warning seemingly falls on deaf ears, especially GOP so-called Leaders, because they have forgotten the time-honored slogan, “If you do the crime, you must do the time,” and there are no exceptions.

The City of New York (Manhattan) has a duly elected, capable, and highly qualified District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who is a graduate of Harvard Law School. Many of Bragg’s staunch critics are also Harvard Law School graduates as well. Sadly, a law degree from Harvard is not an insurance policy against becoming ignorant and having malnutrition of the brain. Bragg’s bold legal indictment of a criminal-minded president who was impeached twice by the House of Representatives and acquitted twice by ungodly Republicans in the Senate, is truly one for the history book. Moreover, shamefully President Trump spiritually, morally, and ethically condemned himself on the Billy Bush Video Tape as one who absolutely disrespects women. What a shame and an absolute disgrace that so many women disrespect God and themselves!

Crispus Attucks died for freedom, even for the freedom for Donald J. Trump to have a fair trial with a jury of his peers (American Citizens). Likewise, the District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, has the legal authority and right to seek an indictment from a Grand Jury against former President Trump for unlawful criminal behavior. What a Godly coincidence that the first reported death for freedom in the Revolutionary War was a Black man, Crispus Attucks. Likewise, the first individual with the legal authority to indict a President for unlawful criminal behavior is a Black man, Alvin Bragg. Even though, in the past, other Presidents have committed crimes against the nation-state, and we all know who they are.

The truth of God frees us from sin, wrong-doing, and death. God’s laws give life eternally, because “the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” (Romans 8: 2-4).

Alvin Bragg spiritually understands these words of inspiration completely and absolutely, because grabbing the crouches of women will get you jail time or death. Moreover, you must give in account to God because it is spiritually written: “So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God” (Romans 14: 12). America, based upon socio-economic status, individuals might be able to escape manmade laws, but none of us will escape God’s laws: “So then everyone of us shall give in account of himself to God” (Romans 14: 12). Blacks have paid the ultimate price for being first-class citizens. The question is, has America paid the price for seeking to maintain and keep Blacks in a second-class citizenship position and role? Alvin Bragg is a first-class law enforcement professional, and he is catching hell enforcing the law, not his law, but the laws of the land simply because he is Black. More than anything else in this ole world, America needs a “come to Jesus moment”, because laws are made to be enforced, but always tempered with mercy, and justice for all. Donald J. Trump deserves and has earned a day in court. Hallelujah and Amen.