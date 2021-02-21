Aldine ISD Celebrates Black History Month

Share this article



February is Black History Month!

Black History Month celebrates the achievements of African Americans and recognizes the prominent role of African Americans in U.S. history. Black History Month, created by American Historian Carter G. Woodson, originally began as Negro History Week. Since 1976, every U.S. President has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Black History Month is also celebrated in Canada and the United Kingdom.

This year the national theme of Black History Month is: The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.

Black History Month has inspired schools and communities across the nation to organize local celebrations, create black history clubs and host performances and lectures.

Aldine ISD schools will be celebrating Black History Month throughout the month of February. In Aldine ISD, we will be using the month to reflect on the theme “Legacy.”

“While it is a time to celebrate the Black men and women who have made sweeping contributions to our country, it is something we can all celebrate now and throughout the year,” Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney, said. “We can all celebrate because all of us have the ability to build our own legacy and make real change. I have no doubt that our students are working to do just that. Throughout this month, we will take a look at the accomplishments of Black people and also highlight those in our District who are making a significant impact in our community.”

This year, Aldine ISD is hosting the inaugural Black History Oratory Competition. The competition is open to all Aldine ISD students in grades 3-12. Each campus will host individual campus competitions before selecting the top winner at each campus. Campus competitions will take place between January 19 – February 10. The district competition will take place from February 17-19. Students who are learning at home and on campus are encouraged to participate and share their voices.

Join us throughout the month as we celebrate the many achievements and contributions of African Americans. Use the hashtag #AldineBHM to share your Black History Month celebrations! Contact your child’s school for information about how they will celebrate Black History Month.