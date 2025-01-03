Airport Terminal Possibly Renamed

A legend in Houston, Sheila Jackson Lee spent almost 30 years representing and fighting for the city as a congresswoman for the 18th Congressional District. She was known for her dedication to service, her hard work, and passion for underserved communities. Jackson Lee focused on important issues like civil rights, education, healthcare, and disaster recovery. Her efforts have made a huge difference for people in Houston, especially those in need. She passed away in July, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Her loss has been devastating for the city over these last few months. Houston plans to honor her by renaming one of the terminals (Terminal E) in the George Bush Intercontinental airport after her.

Houston is known for its busy airports, especially Bush. It is ranked the 4th largest airport system. In 2022, it was reported that over 40 million people traveled through Bush, including 9 million international travelers. The proposal to rename the terminal is a major sign of gratitude to honor Jackson Lee’s legacy all she had done for Houston and the 18th Congressional District. Many airports and terminals have the names of influential figures, including former presidents, and political leaders, but not much representation for Black women. Bessie Coleman, the first Black female pilot was honored with “Bessie Coleman Drive” near Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The entire airport is named after former Congressman and 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush. Terminal D in the airport is named after Congressman Mickey Leeland who also represented the 18th Congressional District and former Mayor Lewis Cutrer has Terminal C named after him. The city’s 2nd smaller airport, Hobby Airport is named after William P. Hobby, the 27th Governor of Texas. It is Houston’s custom to honor political figures through their airport systems. According to Houston Public Media Jackson Lee’s daughter said the renaming is “a lasting reminder of her dedication, her legacy, and her unwavering commitment to Houston and the United States.”

Unfortunately, it will take some time before the terminal name officially changes due to an executive order that was passed in 2003 which causes a longer process for the renaming of city facilities. The proposal to rename the terminal was introduced by 8 Council Members, and it passed unanimously.

The letter that was submitted says, “The IAH airport is located in the 18th Congressional District that was held by the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee for nearly 30 years. At present, the district seat is being held by her daughter, Erica Lee Carter. The Congresswoman has made countless contributions on behalf of the city at the state, national and international level. Her sacrifices and commitment to the 18th Congressional District, and the greater Houston area, has left a tremendous legacy deserving this dedication. Specifically, as it pertains to the Houston Airport System (HAS), the Congresswoman is responsible for securing federal funding in excess of 125 million dollars.”

For the city, this would not just be a name on a terminal but a symbol of hard work, leadership, dedication, and compassion that Sheila Jackson Lee gave to Houston. Although, she is no longer with us, her memory, legacy, and impact will continue to inspire.