Pictured Above: HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado, Ph.D., P.E., and TSU President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young

HOUSTON (July 27, 2022) — Houston Community College (HCC) and Texas Southern University (TSU) have signed a memorandum of understanding that will help graduates from HCC’s Drafting and Design program transfer seamlessly into TSU’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology.

The agreement aims to provide a seamless transfer for students who enroll at TSU following the completion of their two-year degree at HCC. The agreement also provides an uncomplicated path for graduates from HCC’s English program to transfer into TSU’s College of Liberal Arts and Behavioral Sciences. All credits earned by HCC graduates will automatically transfer to TSU.

Leaders of both colleges signed the agreement at HCC’s Central College yesterday.

On hand was HCC Board Chair Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary, Trustee Dr. Adriana Tamez of District 3, Dr. Reagan Flowers of District 4, and Central College President Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi.

“It’s a priority for HCC students to transfer to other higher educational institutions, especially those fine universities in Texas like TSU,” said Cesar Maldonado, Ph.D., P.E. “With that said, this agreement offers HCC Design and Drafting graduates access to an excellent opportunity to achieve their educational goals.

“We continue to hear reports of our students excelling beyond HCC,” Maldonado said. “I am certain our students will continue that tradition at TSU.”

Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, TSU President said, ““This agreement allows Texas Southern to continue transforming lives of students interested in pursuing careers in critical STEM fields such as industrial technology, and areas of education that are important in our nation. Our cooperative effort with Houston Community College provides an accelerated pathway for students to earn a bachelor’s degree and ultimately serve the Houston region and the nation with the knowledge and experience they’ve gained.”

