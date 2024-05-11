A WARNING TO THE RICH

James, the brother of Jesus, warns us concerning the worthlessness of riches. Therefore, when Jesus returns money will be worthless in the Kingdom of God. Hence, to further clarify the spiritual message when individuals hear a loud noise in the sky, and in the blinking of an eye, they will be caught-up in the sky with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and for those who are left behind, you can have all the earthly riches; it’s yours, because you will be in hell. us, it has already been established: “And again I say unto you, at a rich man shall hardly enter into the kingdom of heaven. And again, I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.” (Matthew 19: 23-24).
For example, Jesus encountered a Rich Man. e Rich Man asked Jesus what he must do to be saved. Jesus replied to the Rich Man, sell all your earthly goods, give the filthy lucre (money) to the poor, come, and follow him. The Rich Man dropped his head and sorrowfully walked away! Therefore, individuals should spend time storing up riches in God’s eternal kingdom, not riches on earth which are under the influence of the devil. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus teaches us about money: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven where neither moth nor rust, doth corrupt and where thieves do not break through nor steal: for where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” (Matthew 6: 19-21).
America, let’s clearly understand this: “The wise shall inherit glory: but shame shall be the promotion of fools.” (Proverbs 3: 35). Hence, never become a fool for money, because a fool, and his money will soon part ways. is is why money is simply a tool: use it as a tool or use it as fool. Sadly, there are many Rich Men who use money to confuse, corrupt, control, and play God. Will someone, please tell rich men, such as Donald J. Trump that they are committing idolatry attempting to make money God. Laying up treasures in heaven is about obedience to the will of God, and to love one another. Therefore, money in and of itself is not a problem. e problem is the love of money. Individuals need money to support their families, support the churches where their families worship, and to support charitable causes. It is the love of money that leads to evil (1 Timothy 6:10). Therefore, when individuals adopt worldly life-style choice standards evil runs rampart, because the evil spirit of the devil is fathering the world. us, money can become a thorn in an individual’s side, if not used wisely.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.