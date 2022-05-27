By: Carter James

Sidney Malonson joined the United States Navy in 1960 at the age of twenty, leaving his hometown of Houston, Texas. As a Hospital Corpsman he served with the U.S. Marines in Okinawa and stateside at Camp Pendleton prior to duty stations in Washington D.C., Naples, Italy, Vietnam, N.A.S. Alameda, and the Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland Calif. He rose quickly through the ranks achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer in 8 years, serving the nation with distinction. Chief Malonson’s initiative and dedication to duty reflected great credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval service. He is interred at the Houston National Cemetery.