Committed, focused, hilarious, and leaving everything on the stage, are perfect descriptions of the super-talented actor, Nicholas Lewis. Born and raised in Houston, TX, he is a 2005 graduate of Sterling High School and former drama student of the multiple UIL One Act Play State Award-winning Theater Educator/ Director Yvonne Dupree. When Nicholas was Ms. Dupree’s student, he won Best Actor for his role in August Wilson’s play, Jitney. That was only the beginning of his success in the arts.

From being a seasoned Express Children’s Theater actor, to his flawlessly emotional portrayal of Miss Raj in the Colored Museum, to his most recent beautifully layered portrayal of the controversial DJ Randall in the Ensemble Theatre’s production of Brother Toad, Nicholas never disappoints. He digs deep into his soul to give authentic and poignant portrayals of every role he plays.

Take note, Nicholas is definitely an actor to watch. He aspires to continue his passion for acting, prop, and set design. All while pushing the limits of his work and seeking to become a prominent artist amongst his peers. When asked what his acting philosophy is, Nicholas responded, “I speak to young performers and tell them, if you feel silly on stage nine times out of ten, you’re doing it right… and never be afraid to go big.” Nicholas Lewis, remember his name, he will definitely be among the superstars in the near future.