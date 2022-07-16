Bishop James Dixon, II, is one man. But he answers to many names. If you’re talking social justice and Houston NAACP, he’s Mr. President. If you’re speaking about the sports and entertainment business at NRG Park and Stadium, he’s Mr. Chairman. If you’re speaking of Push Democracy Forward, he’s Mr. President. If it’s The Community Of Faith Church or Kingdom Builders Global Fellowship, he’s Bishop James Dixon, II. And because he graduated at the top of his class from Virginia University of Lynchburg with the Doctor of Ministry Degree, you could accurately address him as Dr. James Dixon. When we asked him what he prefers to be called, his answer was simple. “My parents named me James…I grew up being called Jimmy. My children call me Dad. It’s not about what people call you. It’s all about who you serve.” And the evidence is undeniable, Bishop James Dixon has risen to a level of prominence in our city, region, and the nation through unselfish service. Dixon has written several books, written and published music a leadership and strategic marketing consultant.

For these and many other reasons, Acres Homes News and Issues decided to publish this feature story on the pastor of The Community Of Faith Church, located in Acres Homes, at 1024 Pinemont Drive, in Houston, Texas. Although he has become widely known over the years, many may not know he began preaching and was licensed into the ministry at age 15. And, at age 18, two months after graduating from S.P. Waltrip High School in 1981, he was elected as pastor of Greater Mount Pillow Missionary Baptist Church, that was later renamed, The Community Of Faith Church. On Sunday, July 10, The COF celebrated his 43-year Preaching Anniversary. Under Bishop James Dixon’s visionary leadership, the church has grown from 150 to over 5,000 members, which The COF calls, “Kingdom Visioneers”.

This native Houstonian, raised by James and Carrol Dixon, Sr, who grew up in the Heights and Acres Homes area has become a prominent figure and for many, a household name. But African American News and Issues wanted to reveal more about the background of his life. How this sports playing kid from the north side of Houston has risen to become leader who daily impacts our city and our nation. An overview of his portfolio reveals that this unapologetically Black leader also serves and works with people of all races, religions, and socio-economic circumstances.

Indeed, Bishop Dixon promulgates the message of One Family One Future. “It hurts my heart to see deceived people hating other people. Dr. King warned us. ‘We will either learn the live together as brothers and sisters or will perish together as fools.’ When people are oppressed, Bishop Dixon is on the frontlines for the disenfranchised. He led in the city, state, and nation to fight against voter suppression laws. In 2021, Bishop Dixon stood tall with Texas legislators who walked out of the session. Along with Dr. Frederick Haynes of Dallas, Dr. Dixon led a memorable Prayer March on the Capitol in Austin, Texas, with hundreds of pastors from around the state. The two of them also led a powerful March and rally in Washington, D.C. with supporting pastors from across the nation.

Houston is dubbed the leading city of Human Trafficking. And according to reports, 80,000 children are potentially sexually exploited on any day. Bishop Dixon is burdened by the scourge of human trafficking in our city, state, and nation. In 2019, he supported and helped to co-founded No Trafficking Zone, led by nationally respected anti-trafficking specialist, Jacquelyn Aluotto. The mission is to create No Trafficking Zones in venues, schools, churches, corporations, organizations, cities, and counties, around the world. In 2020, NRG Park became the first No Trafficking Zone sports and entertainment venue. In 2021, the state NTZ Law which protects every school in the state of Texas. Bishop Dixon explains that through NTZ Faith, they are seeking to educate, enlist, and engage pastors and churches in the fight an against this evil manifestation of modern slavery.

Speaking of NRG Park. In June, appointed by County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Commissioners unanimously voted to affirm him as the new Chairman of Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation by a 5-0 vote. He’s the first African American to hold this position. In addition to the Houston Texans, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, and all events throughout the year, the NCAA Final Four, College Football Playoffs and the World Cup all coming to NRG Park. In this capacity he will be looked to for making major business decisions.

Question: What’s your focus in this new position?

Answer: To build collaboration and to build consensus about the future of our 350-acre complex. I want us to continue improving opportunities for minority and women owned businesses. I want to use NRG as an opportunity to expose our youth to the business of sports and entertainment and conferences like the OTC.

One can only imagine a day or a week in the life of Bishop James Dixon, II. But he seems to handle multiple assignments without seeming overwhelmed. He is the full-time pastor of one of our city’s most visible and active churches. Weekly services, and scores of ministries are fully operable. And he’s a prepared and anointed teacher and preacher. Each week, the serves food to nearly two thousand people. The Hope Over Hunger Ministry is led by his sister, Tonya Dixon with an incredible team. Every Wednesday through a partnership with the Houston Food Bank, miracles happen for families in need.

Many people don’t know that Bishop Dixon also serves on the board of Samaritans Feet, Inc. This nonprofit that has provided shoes for 8 million impoverished children in over 100 countries. Dixon also founded Good Gang USA in 1995, an organization that empowers youth. Program focuses include Moral, Educational, Cultural, Social and Artistic development.

Question: What do you hope to do through Good Gang?

Answer: We empower middle and high students to become successful leaders who change their community world.” Dixon’s 15-year-old son is now the GG President. He also co-founded Loving Kids, Inc, with Dr. Ed Young do Second Baptist Church. Tens of thousands of children in underserved communities have been impacted by this organization.

Where there is a crisis, Dixon is normally present and involved. “I cannot stand to see people suffering.” So, it’s no surprise that he helped to co-found NTZ, Inc, led by president, Jacquelyn Alluotto, a nonprofit that focuses on creating No Trafficking Zones throughout the community and around the world.

Question: Why was it important for you to get involved.

Answer: “Human trafficking is modern day slavery. It’s violent, it’s deadly. It destroys lives and it’s an evil scourge in our communities around the nation and the world. In Texas, over 80,000 children could be sold for sex on any given day.

What’s interesting about this serving leader, is that he’s just as comfortable in a board room as he is leading a movement for justice in the streets. Over 40 years ago, as a teenager, he started a career as an advocate who fights for civil and human rights.

Question: How did you begin your work as an activist?

Answer: I was the first Black quarterback at Waltrip HS. Our senior year, our coach called a teammate, Lester Burton the “N word” and refused to apologize. I, along with several teammates decided to boycott the team seeking justice. It cost us our senior football season. But coached were fired and positive changes were made. It taught me that sacrifice is always the price servants pay for making a real difference.” Since then, Dixon has led campaigns, marches, and justice movements in Houston and around the nation. He believes it’s a prophetic calling and it’s what pleasing God requires. “I know the Lord called me to this in a way similar to how He called the Prophet Jeremiah, in the Bible, the Bishop explains.

Question: What are some of the highlights of your history as an activist?

Answer: I’ve met and worked with people like, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin L. King, III, and Bernice King, Rev. Al Sharpton, Dr. Cornell West, our outstanding National NAACP President, Derrick Johnson, and many others. Marching alongside people like Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green, and many more. Of course, being mentored by the Rev. Dr. William A. Lawson, has been invaluable. Others include Rev. Dr. F.N. Williams, Rev. S.J. Gilbert, Howard Jefferson and the late Rev. Al Edwards, the father of Juneteenth. Helping to right the vicious wrongs that are often done to people of color and the poor is a passion for me.”

Question: What are some of the justice causes you are concerned about today?

Answer: Mass Incarnation and the destructive impact of the Prison Industrial Complex. The underfunding of education in schools predominantly attended by Black and Brown children. Voter Suppression-Jim Crow 2.0. Critical Race Theory and the deceitful strategy of the vanishing truth about slavery and the oppression of Blacks and others. The lie of “Involuntary Relocation” as the new description of slavery. Economic disenfranchisement through lack of access to capital, and policies that discriminate against minority and women owned businesses. We continue to deal with police brutality. These are some key justice issues. But I tell you, I’m really concerned about Black of Black crime as well!”

If you think this is overrated, drive down Pinemont Drive between N. Shepherd and Ella Blvd and look for the word Dominion. You’ll see what his vision has caused. Four residential subdivisions, Dominion Estates I, II, and III, and Dominion at Garden Oaks, a David Weekly Development. Because of work led by Dixon through The COF Church, Dominion Community Development Corporation and now, The Community Of Faith Community Development Corporation, the entire street is thriving. “Well, the Dominion principle is Biblical. Wherever God is at work, poverty should be eradicated. Blight should be eliminated. Youth should be educated. The oppressed should be liberated. The community should be elevated.” He continues. “The Dominion Village vision is building a spiritual, residential, educational, commercial, recreational, and social complex that enhances the quality of life for everyone. It’s for God’s glory!

Bishop Dixon not only leads The COF Church, but he’s also the presiding prelate of Kingdom Builders Global Fellowship, founded in 2003. He was consecrated as a bishop in 2006 and oversees pastors in cities across the nation. KBGF is and entity that equips and empowers ministers and churches to fulfill the work of God’s Kingdom through missions and other forms of ministry. In Uganda, they have built a church, orphanage, and school.

With all this happening, one might think that’s everything, and the main thing. But it isn’t. He’s quick to tell you, the main thing is being a great Dad for my children. James, III, a high school sophomore, age 15, Victoria, a freshman at Xavier University, age 18, and Mariah age 25, a TSU graduate. “I cannot stand the thought of failing as a father. I love them with all that I am.

Question: How do you remain so active as a dad?

Answer. I do all things that most parents do with our children. School drives, school events, drop offs and pickups, daddy and daughter nail appointments, sports games, table time. My cars have too many miles on them. But I would spare nothing, I would pay any cost to be in my children’s lives. And I’m so proud of each one of them. They are brilliant, gifted, and respectful. They love God! And they’re funny!

Houston is blessed to have many leaders who make our city great. One of those, no doubt is James Wallace Edwin Dixon, II. Whether you call him Dr., Chairman, Pastor, or Bishop, it doesn’t matter to him. When you observe him, you’ll know that he’s a servant leader. “I just want to hear my Savior, Jesus Christ saying, servant well done.”