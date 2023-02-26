In the words of Brad Henry, a good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning. That is what Harold Reed did for over 30 years in education. He started out as an elementary science teacher at Carver Elementary School (now known as Carver High School), and taught many students, including Roy Douglas Malonson, publisher of the African American News and Issues Newspaper and Loretta Devine, who is a well-known actress from Acres Homes. He started teaching in 1956 during a time where segregation was in full effect.

Mr. Reed recalled his experience and how Blacks were treated during that time. He said, “It was bad for everybody. It was bad for the Black folks and the White folks.” He mentioned how things were strict for Black teachers and how their jobs were always threatened, especially if they were a part of organizations like the NAACP (The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). This didn’t stop Mr. Reed as he joined the organization and was proud to be a member of it. “I joined the NAACP and stayed with it,” he said.

In addition, he mentioned how during that time, White people were upset when Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka passed a law that made segregation in schools illegal. “When they sent busses of children to those schools, those White people demonstrated against integration. They fought integration hard and they’re still fighting it.” Reed expressed how there wasn’t’ much for him to do but to “go with the flow and hope for the best.” Reed has seen and experienced a lot over the course of his life and has a lot of memories to fall back on.

He obtained a master’s in counseling from Texas Southern University and ended up retiring from Galena Park. He has impacted the lives of many students over his life and career in education.