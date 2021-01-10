A Godly response to ‘Letters to the Editor’

Share this article



God gave every human being free will. However, every individual should be careful of who and what they choose to defend, because it could be the devil, the devil’s IMP, or even the ruination of a great nation-state. I would never say that 73+ million Americans were wrong in casting a Presidential vote for Donald Trump. However, we definitely want to know who are the Black individuals who were willing to vote against themselves for 30 pieces of silver or far less? Are some Blacks just simply confused about who Trump is? We all know why Whites voted for Trump. However, for spiritual-truthful clarification about who Trump is here are some empirical facts: (a) Trump is a pathological liar, (b) womanizer, (c) racist bigot (d) religious hypocrite and (e) an immoral justifier of wrongdoing the same as Christian Right Evangelicals, and GOP Loyalists. Sin is sin and judgment day is coming and that is an absolute certainty-empirical-fact!

African American News&Issues would like to thank its readership for their thought-provoking letters to the editor concerning editorial commentaries. Keep the letters coming, because we begin life’s journey at different starting points/places/times, and it’s okay to have different opinions, because God is the final JUDGE. All opinions are welcomed, because America is a democratic society, and it’s okay to express different opinions. Thus, editorials are written to allow readership to rethink and re-evaluate empirical facts.

This editorial is primarily addressed to the Black Readers who expressed their support for President Trump and the GOP money-train-program (thirty pieces of silver). Thank God for a moral conscience in the world, because (80+) million Americans voted against Trump and his devilish ways, and this is why we know there is hope for the world. In my opinion, all of US should be Jesuscrats based upon Jesus’ spiritual teachings on “The Sermon On The Mount”; not Democrats or Republicans. The Trump presidency propelled the politics of grievance, victimization politics, and Jim Crow politics to an unprecedented ungodly level in modern times, because of the influence of Christian Right Evangelicals who want to feel like they are victims when they have been the victimizers against God and especially against minorities.

Hence, when almost 1/3 of America’s voting population vote for an ungodly Presidential leader, something is spiritually and drastically wrong with our families, churches and educational institutions, because democracy is for a spiritually intelligent population. The vast number of Americans who voted for Trump is spiritually/physically frightening because that is just too many spiritually confused individuals in the most highly claimed Christian nation in the world. Thus, the 2020 Presidential election has spiritually revealed that we are not who we say we are. America is a White Privilege oriented nation-state structured against minority citizens, and not a multicultural nation-state based upon the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” JOE, YOU CAN SAY IT AIN’T SO!” Selah.