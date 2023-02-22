A special congrats goes to the 2022 Lone Star College-Houston North Non-Profit Impact Project participants.

The Impact Project is designed to help emerging non-profit organizations develop a foundation for long-term sustainability. Participating organizations attend an intense set of sessions over six weeks covering topics such as Management and Human Resources, Fundraising, Financial Management, and Laws and Regulations. In addition to these sessions, each organization is provided a mentor that has experience either supporting or working with non-profits. The finale is a pitch session.

Each organization lead presents their services to a panel of judges that provide feedback and tips for seeking future funding. The volunteer panelists are from local foundations, businesses, and governmental organizations. The organizations apply for entry into this initiative. Out of over 60 applications, five were chosen for the 2022 cohort.