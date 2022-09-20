FBISD announces Impact Award to recognize extraordinary community members

FORT BEND ISD (September 20, 2022) – Fort Bend ISD is excited to announce a new recognition program which presents any staff member, student, parent, teacher or community member with an Impact Award – presented to those who have contributed in extraordinary ways to the success of FBISD students and staff.

The position, role, age, or stage of life of nominees is inconsequential. The main point of the award is to recognize those who are taking phenomenal actions to demonstrate kindness, generosity, loyalty, service, support or dedication to the students and staff in FBISD.

Impact Award recipients will be recognized at monthly board meetings, receive social media shout-outs, an FBISD website mention, a district goodie bag, and may be featured in FBISD Magazine.

The district’s inaugural Impact Award recipient was a staff member who was recognized at the board’s Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 meeting. She is Carolyn Melton, an FBISD Transportation Department employee who has worked for the district 45 years – with perfect attendance for 44 of those years.

Melton has faithfully served the district as a monitor on FBISD buses that transport special needs students. She began working as a monitor when she was a teenager, fresh out of high school.

She is known for being dependable, good-natured and staying cool under pressure.