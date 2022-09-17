Everything changes except God, because God is perfect in love, justice and mercy. “For I am the Lord, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consume. Even from the days of your fathers ye are gone away from mine ordinances, and have not kept them. Return unto me, and I will return unto you, saith the Lord of hosts” (Malachi 3: 6-7). Leaders both pastoral and political must be open to God’s leadership purification process, because when we are spiritually purified by God it becomes easier to do God’s will. Therefore, “Be not thou envious against evil men, neither desire to be with them” (Proverbs 24: 1). Wisdom is spiritual strength. Therefore, wisdom is extremely difficult for fools to acquire. Thus, “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him. Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit.” (Proverbs 26: 4-5). America, know this God cannot change because God is ABSOLUTE, not relative.

Therefore, in a multi-cultural democratic society citizens must be extremely careful and cautious concerning who they vote for to represent them in political leadership positions of power, because God is the ABSOLUTE POWER. The devil is relative to individual will and thinking. God has said wisdom is extremely valuable for obtaining favor and a good understanding concerning God’s Will. Therefore: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart: and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all of thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thy own eyes: fear the Lord and depart from evil” (Proverbs 3: 5-7). It appears that Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, FOX “Fake News”, some spiritually confused and misguided Blacks and other minorities are on the other side of midnight and spiritually living in darkness: “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin” (1 John 1: 7).

Since the 1619 project America has been experiencing internal societal conflicts concerning multicultural democracy. King Solomon in the Biblical wisdom book (Proverbs) foretold the spiritual conflicts of his era and why they occurred. In the 21st. century, America is allowing history to spiritually repeat itself, because: “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14: 12). The entire world knows that God’s Word is settled in heaven, and it ought to be settled on earth, because: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9: 27). The way which seems right is wrong because individuals must spiritually know right from wrong. The only real choice for salvation and eternal life is GOD, because GOD changes not: “For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise passed from the law, till all is fulfilled” (Matthew 5: 18). We need a Godfearing American society to overcome our internal spiritual confusion, trials, and tribulations. Therefore, on November 8th, 2022, vote your democracy spiritual conscience. Amen!