America: even though we are a democratic nation-state, we are desperately seeking to destroy ourselves from within, because of lack of God conscience. However, we do hear the spiritual cry of Godfearing individuals, and Godly parents who are spiritually nurturing their children, and honestly asking is America drifting toward Civil War? Prayerfully and hopefully, the Righteous in America are hearing the Prophetic spiritual voice of John the Baptist crying in the wilderness of blatant ignorance: repent, repent, repent! Therefore, let every American clearly understand what the wilderness truly is: an ungodly mindset. Therefore, “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every Spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: and every Spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that Spirit of antichrist…: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world” (1 John 4: 1-4).

Questions: America are we capable of embracing spiritual redemption and Godly love toward each other? Or shall we repeat the whirlwind and the sins of the past, because it’s good for corporate business and corporate greed? Or shall we ignore the lessons of history, and no one wins, but Gravediggers and Undertakers? However, “For so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men” (1 Peter 2: 15). However, we know: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favor” (Proverbs 14: 9). Thus, it has rightly been said, “Convince a fool against his will, you leave him a fool still”. Glory to God! Hence, if you must spiritually convince any American citizen regardless of race, creed, color, or socio-economic-occupational status that no one is above the law, you are truly waging a losing spiritual battle. Ignorance of God’s laws as well as mankind’s laws are no excuse, because “for the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead, so they are without excuse” (Romans 1: 20).

Questions: Can America live-up to and have her constitutional being as a born-again nation free of racial and ethnic prejudices? Apparently not, because too many European-Americans have no God conscience. Can America live up to the true meaning of we hold these cardinal moral truths to be self-evident that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? Apparently not, because too many European Americans have absolutely no God conscience in a multi-cultural society. Again, it appears that America is hell bent on marching toward another ungodly Civil War, because Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, and Fox “Fake” News are willing to foster the institutionalization and perpetuation of White Privilege based solely upon their ungodly desires for Power, Privilege and Pleasure.

America, our primary external adversaries, Russia and China, and others are waiting for America’s Armageddon (Civil War) just like vultures, because they cannot destroy America themselves, we must internally do it for them. America, take heed: “Meditate upon these things; give thyself wholly to them; that thy profiting may appear to all. Take heed unto thyself, and unto the doctrine; continue in them: for in doing this thou shalt both save thyself, and them that hear thee” (1 Timothy 4: 15-16). Amen and Hallelujah!