HOUSTON-Many have been waiting for the response about the deputy who had an encounter with several cyclists. Constable Rosen made the remarks, “Today, I was made aware of an online video of a Precinct One deputy engaging several cyclists on the roadway. The brief video clip, filmed at approximately 10:15 p.m., on Thursday, June 30, 2022, depicts the deputy encountering the cyclists in the old Sunset Heights area of N. Main Street and Cavalcade Street. I was notified of this incident by a citizen complainant expressing concern for the safety of the cyclists, in addition to the deputy’s behavior.

After viewing the deputy’s dashcam video, which is now under investigation, it appears both parties, the deputy and cyclists on scene, were not conducting themselves in a safe manner. The cyclists were dangerously impacting other citizens, riding into oncoming traffic lanes and were taking over an entire intersection interrupting traffic.

I hold my deputies to a higher standard of professionalism; therefore, I have ordered the conduct of the deputy to be thoroughly investigated by our Internal Affairs Division. Once the investigation is complete, if the deputy’s conduct was not consistent with departmental policies, I will take the appropriate action. I support the safety of cyclists and they have the right to be on the road, but I also enforce public safety laws, and everyone must obey traffic laws for their own safety and that of others.”