Fort Bend ISD students, staff nominated for Theater Under the Stars 2022 Tommy Tune Awards

FORT BEND ISD (April 27, 2022) – Travis High School student Esther Oseni, and Dulles High School students Stephen McDonald and Maria Mingino along with teacher Nichole Duga have been nominated for the 2022 Tommy Tune Awards.

Presented by Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS), the annual awards program recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of musical theater by high school students and their teachers.

Oseni is nominated for “Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role” for her role as Berthe in Travis High School’s production of Pippin.

McDonald is nominated for “Best Performance in a Feature Role” for his role as Dick in Dulles High School’s production of 9 to 5. Mingino and Duga are nominated for “Outstanding Costume Design” for their costumes in the same production.

Nominees will be recognized in a virtual awards ceremony that will stream live on TUTS’ social media platforms on May 27, 2022, at 7 p.m.

The Tommy Tune Awards are named for Broadway legend and Houston native Tommy Tune, a performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience. Tune received nine Tony Awards for his work in the following productions: Seesaw, My One and Only, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003 by President Bush.