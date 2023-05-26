The Astros Foundation, in collaboration with the G-Unity Foundation, hosted 100 high school students from six Houston area high schools for a G-Unity Leadership Symposium at the Minute Maid ballpark. Students listened to and participated in discussions about leadership skills to prepare them for their bright and prosperous future.

The G-Unity Leadership Symposium at the park consisted of 100 students from Kashmere, Worthing, Yates, Wheatley, Madison, Sterling and Washington High Schools and the G-Unity Program. Some of the best guest speakers in Houston volunteered their time to share valuable advice and guidance. The guest speakers including our new Astros General Manager, Dana Brown, Houston Police Department Chief Hatcher, and Texas Southern University former President Lesia Crumpton-Young, who had the kids up on their feet finding the power within. Dr. Crumpton-Young then blessed four students with scholarships.

Astros Foundation Executive Director Paula Harris loves to put smiles on students’ faces and her mission was accomplished. These kids were truly showered with life changing wisdom and blessings.