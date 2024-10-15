5 Top Celebrity Birthdays in October

October is a time to celebrate the birthdays of some of the most influential Black celebrities across music, film, and entertainment. From chart-topping musicians to cultural icons, these stars have shaped popular culture in significant ways. Here’s a look at five top Black celebrities celebrating their birthdays this month and the legacies they continue to build.
1. Cardi B (October 11)
Turning 32 this year, Cardi B has become a major figure in both music and pop culture. Born Belcalis Almánzar, Cardi B rose from being a social media sensation to a Grammy-winning rapper. Her breakthrough debut album, Invasion of Privacy, featured hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” earning her widespread recognition. Cardi is also known for her candid and humorous persona, which has endeared her to fans worldwide. Beyond music, she has become a powerful advocate for women’s rights and social justice, frequently speaking out on political issues.
2. Usher (October 14)
Usher Raymond IV, who turns 46 this year, is a global R&B superstar whose career has spanned over two decades. Known for his smooth vocals and intricate dance moves, Usher has released several multi-platinum albums, including Confessions, one of the best-selling R&B albums of all time. His hits like “Yeah!” and “Burn” dominated the early 2000s, and his influence continues to be felt in the music industry. In addition to his musical career, Usher is an activist and philanthropist, particularly focused on youth empowerment through his New Look Foundation.
3. Snoop Dogg (October 20)
As one of hip-hop’s most enduring figures, Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus, turns 52 this year. With his distinctive voice and laid-back persona, Snoop has been a staple in the music industry since his debut album Doggystyle in 1993. His career has evolved far beyond music—he’s acted in films, hosted TV shows, and even partnered with Martha Stewart on a cooking show. Despite his wide range of ventures, Snoop remains a legendary figure in rap and continues to collaborate with new artists while expanding his personal brand.
4. Willow Smith (October 31)
Born into a family of Hollywood royalty, Willow Smith celebrates her 24th birthday this Halloween. As the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow forged her own path in music and fashion. She first gained attention with her hit single “Whip My Hair” but has since evolved into a critically acclaimed artist with a more experimental and alternative sound. Willow is also an outspoken advocate for mental health, environmental sustainability, and youth empowerment, using her platform to raise awareness on these important issues.
5. Toni Braxton (October 7)
Toni Braxton, the R&B legend, turned 57 this October. Known for her soulful voice and hits like “Un-Break My Heart” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” Braxton has won seven Grammy Awards and is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Her music has defined the R&B genre for decades, and she remains an icon in the industry. Beyond her music, Braxton has openly discussed her battle with lupus, raising awareness and serving as an advocate for those affected by the disease.
Each of these celebrities has made unique contributions to their respective fields, influencing music, culture, and beyond. October is a month filled with birthdays of Black stars who continue to inspire, entertain, and empower people around the world.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.