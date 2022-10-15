In the Black community, we have different names and social designations for individuals who are spiritually confused and misguided concerning self-identity, such as: Handkerchief heads, Oreos, and Uncle Toms. These social designations are given to Blacks who are confused concerning their God-given identity out of self-hatred, not out of the love of God.

God created all of US to be Godlike: “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness” (Genesis 1: 27). There is a sickness in the GOP that no derivative of anti-biotics can cure. It’s a spiritual mental condition which is grounded in the desire of some to destroy themselves for nothing, because: “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Matthew 16: 26). The senatorial candidacy of Herschel Walker is a clear-cut example of racism driving individuals insane.

Unfortunately, everything is exchangeable with the GOP, nothing is sacred. Everything is profane, because Republicans do not understand that: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18: 21). Modern day Uncle Tom-ism is alive and well in the Peach State (Georgia), and there is no shame in the GOP’s ungodly game. Regrettably, Herschel Walker has only hurt himself and exposed many Whites as having malnutrition of the brain for nominating someone who is out of touch with reality.

On the other hand, Justice Clarence Thomas, and Former Secretary of HUD, Benjamin Carson, with their ungodly Uncle Tom-ism have truly hurt multi-cultural democracy in America. An “ism” is a schism, and all schisms divide, not unite. America is called the United States because of spiritual and moral aspirations, not for partisan political reasons. However, there is always a cure for ungodly personality characteristics and aspirations: PRAYER! Because PRAYER is internal self-introspection. Therefore, Godfearing Americans, we must pray for these individuals as well as Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some misguided Blacks and other minorities; especially so that their children and grandchildren might be able to overcome the spiritual weaknesses of their parental examples.

The novel, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, was about the evil and immorality of 1619 Project (slavery). Today, we have in our families, churches, schools, and other socio-economic institutions individuals who are willing to enslave others spiritually and mentally, because they desire something for nothing. Peddling racism is dangerous for a multi-cultural society, but profitable for Peddlers. This is one of the many reasons why God has instructed all of US in all our getting to get a good understanding. Questions: Do White women have the spiritual-moral character and intellectual integrity to save American democracy? Do White women have the intellectual integrity and moral courage to mother their children in the spiritual admonish of God to preserve multi-cultural democracy? Can the largest minority group (Hispanics) register and vote their moral conscience for multi-cultural democracy, not exclusionary ethnic culture?

Uncle Toms come in all colors, political persuasions, ethnic groups, shapes, and sizes. Therefore, every American should know that: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14: 34). On November 8th, 2022, vote your moral conscience for multi-cultural democracy. Amen!