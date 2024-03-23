2024 MISS OLD GOLD AND BLACK

By: Frederick V. Roberts
Miss Jocelyn Dorsey is the new Miss TCAC Miss Old Gold and Black for 2024 at the recent pageant held in San Antonio, Texas on February 9-10. Jocelyn, representing the Eta Gamma Chapter at Prairie View A&M University, will represent the Texas District at the Southwest Region Convention of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 20-21. Jocelyn’s win marks a repeat for the chapter as Miss Chloe Nyree Tolbert won the title in 2023 and represented the district at the regional convention in Fort Worth.
Jocelyn is a junior Vocal Performance student from Houston, Texas and aspires to be a Contemporary Christian Artist, Entrepreneur and a Broadway Star. She lives by Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Her platform is “Let your real light shine through: Excellence, Authenticity, and Community. Inspiring students and my HBCU to pursue excellence in their studies and goals while learning to be their authentic selves and paying forward to their community through service.” Some of her achievements include Miss Old Gold and Black, Texas Council of Alpha Chapters and Eta Gamma Chapter at Prairie View A&M University; the Best Actress in the Tommy Tune Award, TMEA All-State Women’s Choir and National Opera Association 1st Place in the Opera and Musical theatre division. Prairie View A&M University is the rst HBCU to compete and place at this prestigious competition. She is also the Miss Music and theatre and a member of the PVAMU Singers as well as the PVAMU Concert Chorale.
Her civic and community engagement include volunteering at the Houston Food Bank, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s Toys for Tots, Arts Mentorship and Vocal and Acting Coach. When asked her reason for competing for Miss Old Gold and Black, Jocelyn stated, “I have been eagerly waiting for an opportunity such as this. Being Miss Old Gold and Black would provide me with the opportunity to inspire, cultivate and pay it forward to my community and my beloved HBCU. I want to be a voice for the voices that are overlooked and counted out, I want to provide a fresh new perspective to the student body, as well as being an active role model of what it means to walk in authenticity, excellence and grace.” Members of the chapter are hopeful that Dorsey will capture the SW Title and compete in the General Pageant in Chicago this summer.