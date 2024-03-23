March 23rd, 2024

MEDIA KIT
Menu
Paper Locations
Contact

2024 MISS OLD GOLD AND BLACK

2024 MISS OLD GOLD AND BLACK

By: Frederick V. Roberts

Miss Jocelyn Dorsey is the new Miss TCAC Miss Old Gold and Black for 2024 at the recent pageant held in San Antonio, Texas on February 9-10. Jocelyn, representing the Eta Gamma Chapter at Prairie View A&M University, will represent the Texas District at the Southwest Region Convention of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 20-21. Jocelyn’s win marks a repeat for the chapter as Miss Chloe Nyree Tolbert won the title in 2023 and represented the district at the regional convention in Fort Worth.

 

Jocelyn is a junior Vocal Performance student from Houston, Texas and aspires to be a Contemporary Christian Artist, Entrepreneur and a Broadway Star. She lives by Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Her platform is “Let your real light shine through: Excellence, Authenticity, and Community. Inspiring students and my HBCU to pursue excellence in their studies and goals while learning to be their authentic selves and paying forward to their community through service.” Some of her achievements include Miss Old Gold and Black, Texas Council of Alpha Chapters and Eta Gamma Chapter at Prairie View A&M University; the Best Actress in the Tommy Tune Award, TMEA All-State Women’s Choir and National Opera Association 1st Place in the Opera and Musical theatre division. Prairie View A&M University is the  rst HBCU to compete and place at this prestigious competition. She is also the Miss Music and  theatre and a member of the PVAMU Singers as well as the PVAMU Concert Chorale.

 

Her civic and community engagement include volunteering at the Houston Food Bank, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s Toys for Tots, Arts Mentorship and Vocal and Acting Coach. When asked her reason for competing for Miss Old Gold and Black, Jocelyn stated, “I have been eagerly waiting for an opportunity such as this. Being Miss Old Gold and Black would provide me with the opportunity to inspire, cultivate and pay it forward to my community and my beloved HBCU. I want to be a voice for the voices that are overlooked and counted out, I want to provide a fresh new perspective to the student body, as well as being an active role model of what it means to walk in authenticity, excellence and grace.” Members of the chapter are hopeful that Dorsey will capture the SW Title and compete in the General Pageant in Chicago this summer.

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
 
* indicates required

African American News & Issues
(713) 692-1892

P.O. Box 41820
Houston, TX 77241

Subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright © 2024. African American News & Issues. All rights reserved. | Private Policy | Terms of Use

Facebook Twitter-square Instagram Youtube-square

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Scroll to Top
Search