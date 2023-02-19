The Eldorado Social Club had an Elegant and Beautiful 2023 Annual Winter Super Ball celebrating “98 Years of Excellence”. The Eldorado Club was conceived by scholars at Ryan Middle School in 1925 after they read Edgar Allen Poe’s poem Eldorado. The poem is about a Knight who was in search of the City of Gold.

The club was founded by 14 men and women, but in 1931 the members decided to make the Eldorado Club for Men Only. “No prestige without obligation” is the motto of the Eldorado Club. They are a dedicated group of Men striving to believe it takes a full Community.

Their 2023 Honorees were Congressman Al Green, Councilwoman Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz of District D & Anthony R Chase, Chairman & CEO, ChaseSource, LP.