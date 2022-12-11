Girlfriends Christmas Is Back! Girlfriends Christmas (GC) was established in 2000 and is an annual party with a purpose that partners with charitable organizations to help the underserved in the Houston area. This was the first year back since the pandemic and the room was filled with Black Girl Magic. Every lady put on their favorite brown or gold attire and came out to celebrate the holiday season at the 19th Girlfriends Christmas Party with a Purpose! This amazing party was themed A Chocolate City Christmas: A Celebration of Melanin.

The room was full of beautifully dressed women who brunched and sipped on bubbly as they celebrated their friendships and community for the holiday season. The ladies partied with a purpose to benefit The JCS Project non-profit organization that provides FREE college care packages to HBCU students. The room was electric with positivity, love, and empowerment for Black Women doing extraordinary things. Their special guest speaker was the Honorable Tiffany D. Thomas, Houston City Council member, District F, and their guest emcee was the amazing Alexis “Fly” Jones, TV Personality/Producer.

The mission of GC is to celebrate friendship and sisterhood during the holiday season with the sole purpose of providing resources to Houston area nonprofits that serve the underserved in the Houston community. For 19 years, GF Party has hosted, empowered, and encouraged hundreds of women to give back to the communities where we live and work. GF has provided charitable donations to many Houston area nonprofit organizations and has touched the lives of hundreds of women, men, college students, and children through their giving efforts.

A few of the benefactors of the charitable giving include:

Change Happens- Provided toiletries for the homeless.

Houston Area Women’s Center- Provided toiletries for the women and children at the Center.

The Children’s Assessment Center- Provided toys, basketballs, and journals for the children in the Center.

SEARCH Homeless Services- House of Tiny Treasures- Provided baby items for homeless infants.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters Amachi Program for Children of Incarcerated Parents- Provided toys for the children in the Program.

RARE Pearls, Inc.-Provided college dorm, and school supplies to underserved young women preparing for college.

Super Girls Shine STEM Program-Provided funding for organization programming.

Cradle 2 Career- Provided funding to support pre-teen and teenage parents.

Fort Bend Academy of Dance- Provided funding for organization programming.

According to one of the three founders, Jene’ Guess-Cash who initially conceptualized the idea stated, “Katherine Hill, Dawn Eaden, and I had an idea to bring girlfriends together during the holidays to give us a chance to reconnect after a busy year, celebrate friendships, and make new ones all while having fun! After year one, I said, although we will continue a celebration for us, we must give to those who are underserved. So, with servant’s hearts, we began partying with a purpose, and have been giving back to Houston and surrounding area communities for 19 years.”

When asked how do you pick the organizations that you support? Jene’ explained, “We look for smaller less recognized non-profits. Sometimes they are unsung heroes and don’t get the exposure of some of the larger non-profits. Our strategy is typically not only to fund/support the non-profit but to also raise their profile in the community. More exposure will prayerfully yield support from a broader group of individuals and businesses.”

Jene’ shared the benefits of the 19 years of experiencing this amazing gathering of extraordinary Black women. “Making a positive impact on the Houston and Fort Bend communities, giving is the absolute best part of what and why we do what we do. Knowing that we’re in a small way helping to improve the lives of hundreds of children, women, college students and men is the greatest benefit.”

So it is with great pride, we salute Tifannie Jones, the founder of The JCS Project, and give thanks to the GC team for recognizing her dedication and support for HBCUs with her non-profit organization. Tiffanie’s dedication and love for supporting our scholars are awesome and contagious. A special thank you to the 19th GF Party for always recognizing the best Black women in Houston and spreading an attitude of gratitude during our holiday season.