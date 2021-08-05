HBCU former classmates make ‘Black Girl Magic’ in the kitchen

The Houston-based Philanthropists and co-authors Vernita Harris and Beatrice Moore met years ago on the HBCU campus, and now their shared love for education, community, African American empowerment and each other has come full circle.

Spread the love

















Former Prairie View A&M University classmates show HBCU pride and culinary genius with their new cookbook, Pinch-Dash-Done: A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes. The Houston-based Philanthropists and co-authors Vernita Harris and Beatrice Moore met years ago on the HBCU campus, and now their shared love for education, community, African American empowerment and each other has come full circle.

Catching up with one another during the 2020 quarantine, the pair began sharing and comparing recipes. They quickly recognized Moore’s strengths as the “passionate cook”, Harris’ efficiency as the “reluctant cook” and the Black Girl Magic being served up between the two of them. Together, they brainstormed recipes that were both flavorful and fast! Eventually, they shared their recipes on social media, gaining a small following of quarantiners looking to spice up their own home menus. By the time Vernita and Bea decided to create their cookbook, they’d collected over 160 recipes including delectable dinners and entrees, classic American favorites, Southern cuisine, Tex-Mex, Italian and Caribbean (the two latter food categories stemming from Harris’s time spent living abroad). The robust cookbook also includes refreshing beverages, decadent desserts and a thorough introduction to herb gardening basics, which are a throwback to Moore’s childhood growing up on a Texas farm and learning about gardening from her grandparents.

The authors hope to bring families back to the kitchen table to fellowship, as well as to share flavorful options with anyone who wants to prepare a meal, regardless of their culinary skill level. And, true to their HBCU roots, they’ve prioritized the promotion of domestic and international food systems and chains, graciously supporting college students studying agribusiness at their Alma Mater through the cookbook proceeds. Raising awareness concerning increased food insecurity during the pandemic, a portion of book proceeds also go to America’s largest food bank in distribution, the Houston Food Bank. Most recently, AARP Texas tapped the authors of Pinch-Dash-Done for an innovative virtual cooking series Brunch, Lunch & Munch, to engage seniors and offer quick, healthy food options. offered through the AARP Texas website. The monthly author-led free cooking tutorials which began in April 2021, take place through September 14th, 2021, through the AARP website. (http://aarp.cvent.com/Brunch_Lunch_Munch).

Check out Pinch-Dash-Done: A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes by clicking HERE. For more author-led cooking tutorials, visit and subscribe to Pinch-Dash-Done on YouTube.