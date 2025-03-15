The world order for President Trump and Co-PresidentMusk is not multi-cultural democracy, but White Privilege Autocracy. This is precisely why President Trump glorifies Strong men, such as Putin. The ungodly press briefing fiasco and shake-down in The White House with President Zelinsky on Friday, February 28th, 2025, is the eternal classic example of privatizing and monetizing government. The Trump Administration was seeking to impose economic slavery upon Ukraine was simply side-show economic extortion. Of course, we all know that America’s original sin is economic slavery based upon a racialized institutionalized culture war. Even though, everyone should know that there is only one race, humans with different cultural distinctions and manifestations based solely upon spiritual values, mores, and folkways. There- fore: “God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands, neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed anything, seeing he giveth life, and breath to all things, and hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation:” (Acts 17: 24-26).
Magnifying
and elevating cultural differ- ences to a godlike status is idolatry and insanity to the nth degree. Magnifying and idol- izing extremes are dangerous socio-political propositions. God is found at the center of life, not in extremes. Sadly, we now know why it has been so profoundly easy for President Trump and his Co-President Elon Musk, the richest man, on planet earth to personalize, privatize, and monetize the federal treasury for personal gain, not universalized com- mon good. No doubt about it, racism coupled with greed are mental conditions that drive individuals insane.
On February 28th, 2025, the Trump Administration became an ungodly international em- barrassment to what we have constitutionally declared makes America Great. It is time for intellectual and moral integ- rity in our political discourse, because when good individuals say and do-nothing evil wins. Moreover, when everything in a democracy becomes mon- etarily and materially transactional, nothing is moral. Every- thing is profane, and nothing is sacred. Everyone should strive to do their best and trust the democratic process for the rest. Better still trust God to the rest, not greediness. America, by now, every American should know that President Trump and his administrative cabinet level cohorts are short-term thinkers, not long-term developers. One of America’s original sins is culture wars this is why magnifying cultural differences as extremes are so easy in American society. On the other hand, God (TRUTH) is found at the center of life, and “if ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples