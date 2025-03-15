Hispanic News Media Kit Home

>

Opinion PRIVATIZING AND MONETIZING GOVERNMENT Bobby E Mills, PhD



in Opinion The world order for President Trump and Co-PresidentMusk is not multi-cultural democracy, but White Privilege Autocracy. This is precisely why President Trump glorifies Strong men, such as Putin. The ungodly press briefing fiasco and shake-down in The White House with President Zelinsky on Friday, February 28th, 2025, is the eternal classic example of privatizing and monetizing government. The Trump Administration was seeking to impose economic slavery upon Ukraine was simply side-show economic extortion. Of course, we all know that America’s original sin is economic slavery based upon a racialized institutionalized culture war. Even though, everyone should know that there is only one race, humans with different cultural distinctions and manifestations based solely upon spiritual values, mores, and folkways. There- fore: “God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands, neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed anything, seeing he giveth life, and breath to all things, and hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation:” (Acts 17: 24-26). Magnifying and elevating cultural differ- ences to a godlike status is idolatry and insanity to the nth degree. Magnifying and idol- izing extremes are dangerous socio-political propositions. God is found at the center of life, not in extremes. Sadly, we now know why it has been so profoundly easy for President Trump and his Co-President Elon Musk, the richest man, on planet earth to personalize, privatize, and monetize the federal treasury for personal gain, not universalized com- mon good. No doubt about it, racism coupled with greed are mental conditions that drive individuals insane. On February 28th, 2025, the Trump Administration became an ungodly international em- barrassment to what we have constitutionally declared makes America Great. It is time for intellectual and moral integ- rity in our political discourse, because when good individuals say and do-nothing evil wins. Moreover, when everything in a democracy becomes mon- etarily and materially transactional, nothing is moral. Every- thing is profane, and nothing is sacred. Everyone should strive to do their best and trust the democratic process for the rest. Better still trust God to the rest, not greediness. America, by now, every American should know that President Trump and his administrative cabinet level cohorts are short-term thinkers, not long-term developers. One of America’s original sins is culture wars this is why magnifying cultural differences as extremes are so easy in American society. On the other hand, God (TRUTH) is found at the center of life, and “if ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples Latest Articles 60 Years Ago Today REECE ACADEMY PRIVATIZING AND MONETIZING GOVERNMENT NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.