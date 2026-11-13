SENFRONIA THOMPSON SET TO BREAK BARRIERS AS FIRST WOMAN HOUSE SPEAKER AT 87

For more than five decades, Senfronia Thompson has dedicated her life to public service, becoming one of the most influential and longest-serving lawmakers in Texas history. At 87, the Houston Democrat is preparing for what could become the defining milestone of her political career: becoming the first woman and first African American to serve as Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

A ffectionately known as “Ms. T,” Thompson was first elected to the Texas House in 1972 and has represented District 141 since 1973. Throughout her career, she has championed civil rights, women’s rights, education, workers’ protections and opportunities for underserved communities. Her legislative accomplishments include working to strengthen protections against racial profiling, expand rights for families and support victims of sexual abuse. She has also built a reputation for working across party lines and advocating for Texans whose voices are often overlooked.

On November 6, 2026, Thompson announced she had secured majority support among House members for the speakership. Her fellow lawmaker Eddie Morales Jr. withdrew his candidacy and endorsed her. The formal election will take place when lawmakers convene in January 2027. If elected, Thompson’s achievement will represent a historic breakthrough for women and African Americans throughout Texas. Her journey reflects decades of determination, leadership and commitment to public service, leaving an example for future generations to follow.