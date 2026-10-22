Here’s What’s Happening in Fort Bend County after 12 Years of Career Politician Greg Abbott

DALLAS, TX – After 30 years in public office – including the last 12 as governor – Greg Abbott has lost his way and lost sight of the everyday Texans he’s supposed to serve.

He’s become a career politician who’s increasingly put the interests of big corporations and billionaire donors over the economic challenges of working families. As the Houston Chronicle recently noted, Abbott has “transmogrified,” becoming a “relentless, hardcore MAGA standard-bearer.” For instance:

Greg Abbott gutted $1 billion from public schools to push an unaccountable voucher program, while accepting more than $12 million in donations from a single out-of-state billionaire.

Greg Abbott ignored concerns of local communities to champion Texas as the epicenter of AI data centers, showering them with the largest tax breaks in the nation while accepting $22 million in donations from data center interests and continuing to process data center permits after promising Texas a data center pause .

And Greg Abbott increased auto insurance rates so he could spend $30 million blanketing Texas with warrantless Flock surveillance cameras.

Now, he’s traveling the state acting like none of this happened and making promises to do things he could’ve already done at any point during his time in office. Don’t let his revisionist history fool you.

Here’s what’s been happening in Fort Bend County after 12 years of Greg Abbott:

Chron.: Critics warned about Flock surveillance. Three Houston-area investigations are fueling those concerns. “…recent investigations in Fort Bend County and Pasadena have revealed some officers used the system to track people in their personal life.” “Together the investigations have fueled further scrutiny on how agencies oversee access to one of the country’s fastest-growing surveillance technologies.” “…a Fort Bend Sheriff’s Lieutenant searched for a woman with whom she had a “very contentious familial relationship with” over 148 times from 2022 to 2025.”

Houston Public Media: Split Fort Bend ISD board votes to close 7 elementary schools despite outcry from parents “Officials for the sixth-largest school district in Texas said the closures were part of districtwide boundary changes prompted by declining enrollment…” “Speaking through shaky voices, some mothers warned of how disruptive the move would be to the stability of their community. Young students, many too short to reach the podium, signed up as public speakers to say how important their schools are to their families.”

Houston Chronicle: After 7 school closures, Fort Bend ISD turns to property sales to address $56M deficit “Fort Bend ISD is relying on millions of dollars from land sales to stabilize next year’s budget as district leaders continue searching for ways to manage finances after a projected $56.4 million deficit and the closure of seven elementary schools.” “In February, officials warned Fort Bend ISD’s projected deficit could more than double to $56.4 million as enrollment declines accelerated, reducing state funding.”

Houston Public Media: World’s largest data center market? One Houston-area suburb prepares for Texas’ tech boom “Texas is poised to become the world’s largest data center market in the next four years… But the vast expansion of data centers in the state has drawn growing concerns from residents and elected officials in the greater Houston-area suburbs.” “People don’t realize what that’s going to do to your water,” Thomas said. “It’s going to impact the water that we have.” “They are worried and uncertain about the impact that data centers can have on energy demand… The grid, as we know, is already having high demands, especially with our long summers and other natural disasters that might put an extra strain on it.”



Texas Democratic Party Spokesman Jacob Long said:

“Greg Abbott is promising to do a lot of things he could’ve done already long before his name was on the ballot. The reason he hasn’t done those things is because after 30 years in public office, Greg Abbott’s lost sight of the people he’s supposed to serve.

While Fort Bend County families face public schools closing, record-high prices, and Flock surveillance cameras tracking their every move, Greg Abbott’s sole focus has been on rewarding campaign donors with massive tax breaks and no-bid state contracts.

That’s who he works for today – and that’s what makes the choice in this race so clear.

A vote for Greg Abbott is a vote for the same rigged system that puts the interests of billionaires and big corporations over the needs of working Texans. A vote for Gina Hinojosa is a vote to lower costs, take power back for the people of Texas, and secure the American dream.”