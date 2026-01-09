ELECTING THE FIRST WOMAN HARRIS COUNTY ATTORNEY

While all three of us are women, we differ significantly in experience and ideology. With what’s at stake,

it’s critical that the person stepping into this office be ready to lead on Day One. I am the only candidate with both extensive trial experience and judicial perspective. I’ve served as Presiding Judge of Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 1

and as Administrative Judge for all civil county courts, managing thousands of civil cases. Before taking the bench, I worked as an Assistant Attorney General handling civil litigation and as a Senior Trial Attorney first-chairing over 50 cases. I earned my J.D. from Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and my entire career has been dedicated to serving the people.

This election is about more than representation, it’s about who will fight the hardest for you. Harris County needs a County Attorney who will stand up to right-wing extremist attacks on our local government and democratic institutions. We need someone who will fervently protect our environment so all residents have clean air and water, not just those in wealthy neighborhoods. And we need a fighter who will protect people against fraudsters, scammers, and corporate bad actors who prey on working families. As the people’s attorney, I will fight for you every single day. I will use every legal tool available to defend your rights, protect your health and safety, and ensure Harris County remains a place where everyone, regardless of zip code, race, or income, receives equal protection under the law.