Congressman Al Green’s Congressional Report

Dear Friends,

Happy Holidays and Warm Wishes as We Gather with Family and Friends, Display Gratitude, and Promote World Peace.

I am honored to serve you in the Congress of the United States of America. It is my immense pleasure to represent the many communities and cultures that make America the Beautiful, a more beautiful America. I commit to continue prioritizing legislation and debating policies aimed at fighting all forms of invidious discrimination, improving affordability, and creating well-paying jobs to overcome the economic challenges of high housing costs, expiring healthcare subsidies, and other necessities of life. Some of my accomplishments include:

• 3 federal judges I recommended were nominated and confirmed: Alfred H. Bennett to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, George C. Hanks Jr. for the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, and Gregg J. Costa to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas as well as to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

• Hundreds of billions in support for our port, airports, rail line, hospital district, schools, housing, roads, bridges, and infrastructure.

• $10 billion in funding for small businesses through my reauthorization of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (The SSBCI) Renewal Act.

• $9 billion through the establishment of my Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP) to provide low- and moderate-income community financial institutions funding to support small businesses, as well as consumers, in their communities.

• $325 million in local projects.

• $100 million in appropriations for my permanent codification of the Minority Business Development Agency through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

• $90 to $100 million for flood control within the district.

• $22.5 million for the first congressionally funded police body cameras.

• Millions for Texas Southern University’s National Transportation Security Center of Excellence.

• Historic passage of my Fair Lending for All Act in the House of Representatives, which imposes criminal penalties for intentional lender discrimination.

• Passage of my Reforming Disaster Recovery Act in the House, a bill which would codify the requirements and objectives of the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program, which provides critical funding to those impacted by natural disasters and other extreme events.

• Passage of my Systemic Risk Authority Transparency Act in the House, a bill that requires more transparency from our banking regulators in the event of a bank failure.

• Supported passage of the PRO Act to strengthen workers rights to unionize and collectively bargain.

• Having a foundation for the historic impeachment of President Donald John Trump by bringing the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Articles of Impeachment against him to a vote.

• Having recently filed and brought new Articles of Impeachment to a vote wherein most House Democrats (187) declined to halt proceedings through a motion to table.

• Passage in the House of H.Res.517 – my Historic Original Slavery Remembrance Day Resolution and introduced the Historic Original Slavery Remembrance Month Resolution which call for the establishment of Slavery Remembrance Day and month in August of each year similar to other Remembrance events for 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Holocaust.

• Introduced a resolution to create a Cabinet level Department of Reconciliation to reconcile issues associated with invidious discrimination across the country.

• Passed a resolution through the House Honoring the NAACP.

• Passed a resolution through the House recognizing Black History Month.

• Passed a resolution through the House recognizing the hanging of nooses as a horrible act when used for the purpose of intimidation.

• Fought to protect the constitutional and human rights of all people, including undocumented persons within the United States.

• Introduced historic resolutions in the House recognizing Palestine’s right to exist, John Brown, Nat Turner, Prince Hall, the 25th Army Corps, Harriet Tubman, June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Local law enforcement agencies, The American Jewish Committee, National Minority Health Month, and hospitalized Veterans. It is my singular honor to represent you in the U.S. House of Representatives. If I, or any member of my staff, can be of assistance with federal issues now or in the future, please do not hesitate to contact my Houston office at (713) 383-9234 or my Washington, D.C. office at (202) 225-7508. Again, I am honored, and I look forward to continuing to serve you well in the United States House of Representatives.