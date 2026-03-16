YOU CAN’T MOVE FORWARD WITHOUT KNOWING WHERE YOU CAME FROM

Black progress in America has never been accidental. Every gain — from voting rights to educational access, from business ownership to political representation — was built on the shoulders of people who understood their history deeply. They knew the names. They knew the laws. They knew the barriers. And because they knew, they could organize, strategize, and push forward with clarity.

Today, our community stands at a complicated crossroads. On one hand, we are witnessing undeniable advancement. Black enrollment in higher education remains strong. Black entrepreneurs are launching businesses at record rates. Black voices are shaping culture, technology, media, and politics. We are present in spaces that once excluded us outright.