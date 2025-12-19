WHEN WILL TEXAS PROTECT BLACK FAMILIES?

People try to act like these health problems just “happen,” but they don’t. They happen because hazardous sites were put right in the middle of Black communities. They happen because the state let industry expand without asking what it would do to the people living across the street. They happen because our neighborhoods were never given the same level of protection, investment, or political concern that other parts of Houston enjoy every day.

And the worst part? Even after the state admitted there are cancer clusters — even after families shared their stories, their medical bills, their heartbreak — new chemical plants and industrial projects are still being proposed in the same ZIP codes. It’s almost like being told, “We hear you, but we’re going to do it anyway.”