WHAT CHRISTMAS BRINGS

Jesus never wrote a book. He never held any public-political office. He never owned a house. He didn’t go to college/ university, and yet He was the smartest man that ever lived. In fact, Jesus did none of the things that modern societies associate with greatness. Jesus had no credentials other than himself. The name Jesus holds greater power than any army in human history. All the Navies that have ever sailed. All the governments that have ever existed. All the Kings that have ever reigned or want-to-be kings, because Jesus is the KING

of kings and LORD of lords. America, the power in the name of Jesus surpasses all other names because it originates from heaven. Glory hallelujah to God. America, the Cross must be at the center of Christmas, not Santa Claus. The Cross demands a decision. Therefore, we must not confuse outward appearance with inward reality, because we have been called by