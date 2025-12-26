WHAT CHRISTMAS BRINGS

Christmas is not a department store experience, but a manger experience. Jesus was not born in a plush hospital setting, but a lowly stable on the ground, because there was no room in the inn. The birth of Jesus Christ is the most consequential birth in human history. Additionally, Jesus was born to a peasant woman and a carpenter father, and Jesus worked in a carpentry shop for thirty years. Yet, Jesus reveals who God is, what man is, and what man can become. Jesus spent thirty years working in a carpentry shop, followed by three years serving as an itinerant preacher.
Jesus never wrote a book. He never held any public-political office. He never owned a house. He didn’t go to college/ university, and yet He was the smartest man that ever lived. In fact, Jesus did none of the things that modern societies associate with greatness. Jesus had no credentials other than himself. The name Jesus holds greater power than any army in human history. All the Navies that have ever sailed. All the governments that have ever existed. All the Kings that have ever reigned or want-to-be kings, because Jesus is the KING
of kings and LORD of lords. America, the power in the name of Jesus surpasses all other names because it originates from heaven. Glory hallelujah to God. America, the Cross must be at the center of Christmas, not Santa Claus. The Cross demands a decision. Therefore, we must not confuse outward appearance with inward reality, because we have been called by