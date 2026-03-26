Accordingly, our role is that of stewards rather than proprietors. The Iran War is an absolute un- necessary War, and this is why America’s NATO Allies refuse to participate nor celebrate. Accordingly, President Trump is having a hissing-fit promis- ing revenge. When, in fact, President Trump defecated on himself, sat down in it, and now he wants NATO to wipe his behind. What an ungodly shame. At the same time, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz to all her declared enemies. Hence, no more oil to Iran’s declared enemies, only friends can receive crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Pay back is HELL, and War is HELL to the nth degree. This is why the Bible declares that: “the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity; and so is the tongue among our members, that it defileth the whole body, and setteth on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire of hell.” (James 3: 6). James, the brother of Jesus declared that the tongue is a raging fire.

President Trump’s Tongue started an uncontrollable wicked-hellish fiery war that has no Godly end. The devil uses the tongue to divide individuals based upon race, ethnicity, creed, sex-status, socio-economic status, and religion. This is why we must be careful with our words/ speech. This is why the Bible emphatically states: “Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time. Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.” (Colossians 4: 5-6). An unnecessary war is when a nation’s leadership goes to War, because he/she desires to play God. Hence, assuming excessive authority/ control always leads to tragic consequences, including the deaths of innocent individuals like elementary school children mistakenly targeted in Iran. Smart booms require smart managers. America, God does not make mistakes, but Presidents do! Listening is an important part of learning what not to say, because listening is Godly. This is why all individuals have one mouth and two ears. Therefore, listening is a Godly quality, and attempting to play-God is a dangerous devilish lifestyle habit. Once again, during the 2024 Presidential campaign, Donald