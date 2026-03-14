THE WORD WORKS

Regardless of whether it’s Cornyn or Paxton, the GOP candidate will try to portray Talarico as radical. Sadly, for the ungodly love is radical. On the other hand, Talarico’s “love thy neighbor politics” is a perfect spiritual match with the spiritual teachings of the Black Church community. Therefore, Congresswoman Crockett’s call for party unity is the political ground floor, but Talarico must make it the ceiling by demonstrating genuine socio-economic in- vestment. The editorial writer believes Talarico is dedicated to universal community in- vestments in jobs, housing, and quality of life issues. Texas may not shift politi- cally, but Talarico is forming a coalition that could send him to the U.S. senate for the first time in (30) years as a Demo- crat, bridging socio-economic racial divides. Finally, Kudos to Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett because despite the ungodly voting confusion in Dallas she demonstrated God conscience professionalism by immediately endorsing Talarico. Glory Hallelujah to God!