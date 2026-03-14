THE WORD WORKS

America, the Word of God surpasses any weapon in power and effectiveness. James Talarico’s victory in the democratic senatorial primary is living proof. Talarico is a Texas State politician, Presbyterian seminarian, and former public-school teacher, who has served as a member of the Texas House of Representatives since 2018. On Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, Talarico won the democratic senatorial primary. Thanks be to God, Talarico spiritually understands that: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34).
James Talarico had a spiritually unifying political message that transcended partisan political antics: “one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all”. Texas, there was a timely-spiritual-clarion call in Talarico’s political messaging: “we can do better and Texas deserves better”. Don’t become bitter, become better. Rather than becoming resentful, strive to improve yourself. More importantly, our children deserve better, because our children are our future. Therefore: “Bet- ter is a little with fear of the Lord than great treasure and trouble therewith”. (Proverbs 15: 16). Texas, we have some individuals politically leading us with great wealth and absolutely no common sense, because common sense is not common.
Talarico is a no-nonsense political leader, not a follower of the politically ungodly, because: “there is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” (Proverbs 14: 12). Texas, we have too many individuals in politics that speak and act unwisely. Talarico is not in that class. He has a God conscience as well as spiritual-moral character. Moreover, Talarico spiritually understands that: “fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14: 9).
The objective of the socio-economic ruling class is to divide Americans by race, political party identification, and social class designed solely to perpetuate the politics of division. Talarico represents a new kind of socio-politics based upon divine love, because the love of God transcends all socio- economic barriers, and covers a multitude of sins. As a result, Talarico is considered by some to be a contemporary political figure believed to have a divine calling to enter the divided and contentious senate and disrupt the influ- ence of PAC money. Thank God Texans are independent thinkers and President Donald J. Trump should not decide who represents us in the U. S. Senate. Talarico’s campaign message of “love thy neighbor” is far more powerful than the question of “who is my neighbor”
Regardless of whether it’s Cornyn or Paxton, the GOP candidate will try to portray Talarico as radical. Sadly, for the ungodly love is radical. On the other hand, Talarico’s “love thy neighbor politics” is a perfect spiritual match with the spiritual teachings of the Black Church community. Therefore, Congresswoman Crockett’s call for party unity is the political ground floor, but Talarico must make it the ceiling by demonstrating genuine socio-economic in- vestment. The editorial writer believes Talarico is dedicated to universal community in- vestments in jobs, housing, and quality of life issues. Texas may not shift politi- cally, but Talarico is forming a coalition that could send him to the U.S. senate for the first time in (30) years as a Demo- crat, bridging socio-economic racial divides. Finally, Kudos to Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett because despite the ungodly voting confusion in Dallas she demonstrated God conscience professionalism by immediately endorsing Talarico. Glory Hallelujah to God!