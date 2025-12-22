THE IN-BETWEEN

The present moment belongs to us. The real question is about living, not dying. Living in perpetual confusion and social conflict is not creatively living, only devilishly existing. Thus, no doubt about it, the future is about children, because: “Lo, children are an heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.” (Psalm 127: 3). The Constitutional Founders believed that swearing an oath to uphold the constitution and law would permanently protect against the elevation of any individual personality cult. Additionally, the Founders wrote “that all men are created equal…”. All humans have equal natural rights, with no one possessing superior rights based on race, color, or creed. Everyone is born with Godly equal human rights. Glory to God. Therefore, the objective of government is to secure natural human rights, not take away rights. Only dictators desire to take away human rights.

Once again, the role of government is to secure rights, not take away human rights. This is why political extremism is a dangerous governing philosophy, because extremism engenders societal conflicts rather than peace and socio- economic harmony. Hence, governmental power must be just, and therefore, spiritually- morally derived from individual consent. The Constitutional Founders gave us a moral blueprint for a free and just society, because they spiritually understood that God does not pervert justice. Nor is God mocked. Nor is God fooled. Individuals reap what they sow. America: this is why the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution profoundly states this Godly moral truth: “That all men are created equal, that they endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are: Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Glory to God! King Solomon, the wisest leader to have lived said that there is a right time for everything under the sun, because God has a plan for all individuals. Hence, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die: a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted:” (Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2). Hence, making peace with God is essential, because without God, life’s problems have no eternal solutions. America, God is our helper. God hates sin, and there is no little or big sin. Sin is sin. God does not hate sinners: “For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee. The foolish shall not stand in thy sight: thou hatest all workers of iniquity.” (Psalm 5: 4-5). God has the power to rescue us from all sins, except blasphemy against the Holy Spirit. Amen.