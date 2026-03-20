THE ILLEGAL IRANIAN WAR

Of course, ungodly individuals might naively ask who is my neighbor? In the Good Samaritan parable found in the Gospel of Luke (chapter 10:30-37), Jesus addresses the question of “who is my neighbor” for individuals guided by religious principles and precepts. The moral of the Good Samaritan story is simply that the Samaritan treated the man in need as a brother that needed love. President Trump and his MAGA-Cult Administration just treated Iran as an eternal enemy that needed to experience hell, and in return future generations of Americans will experience untold terrorist hell. Iranian culture has been hijacked by religious fanaticism based upon revenge: “for we know him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto me, I will recompense, saith the Lord. And again, The Lord shall judge his people.” (Hebrews 10: 30).

Will someone please inform President Trump’s MAGA- Cult that God’s power is far more awesome than any manmade power, because God’s power is eternal, not temporal. Therefore, President Trump and his MAGA-Cult followers view politics as an absolute zero- sum-war: I win and you lose. Compromise is weakness. Therefore, the opposition is an absolute enemy. America, democracy depends upon; in fact, requires an intelligent population. This is why the Constitutional Founders created a mass universal educational system. Attend school to avoid becoming spiritually ignorant or easily misled. The Bible states it in this manner: “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1: 3). President Trump and his MAGA-Cult Kool Aid Drinking Followers do not spiritually understand win-win, that is all parties winning. Or as Spike Lee has said: “Do The Right Thing”. American society is fragile, because it is built upon noble Constitutional Ideals of universal Human Dignity, Human Rights, and Civil Rights. Hence, only individuals with a God conscience can comprehend this spiritual moral truth: