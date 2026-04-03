THE ILLEGAL IRANIAN WAR

Compromise is weakness. Therefore, the opposition is an absolute enemy. America, democracy depends upon; in fact, requires an intelligent population. This is why the Constitutional Founders created a mass universal educational system. Attend school to avoid becoming spiritually ignorant or easily misled. The Bible states it in this manner: “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1: 3). President Trump and his MAGA-Cult Kool Aid Drinking Followers do not spiritually understand win-win, that is all parties winning. Or as Spike Lee has said: “Do The Right Thing”.

American society is fragile, because it is built upon noble Constitutional Ideals of universal Human Dignity, Human Rights, and Civil Rights. Hence, only individuals with a God conscience can comprehend this spiritual moral truth: “that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed”. Democracy focuses on servant leadership instead of top-down authority, based on the principle that everyone is created equally. There are no kings. More importantly, God is King of kings and Lord of lords, and death is the equalizer among men regardless of race, creed, color or wealth (Hebrews 9: 27). America, we all can win when we obey the Two Great Commandments of LOVE. Amen!