STUDENT LOANS ARE CRUSHING BLACK GRADUATES

Here’s where it starts to feel intentional. Student loans are one of the few debts that can’t be discharged in bankruptcy. That means lenders get paid regardless of outcomes. Universities get tuition upfront. But graduates absorb all the risk. Trades, by contrast, create workers who earn quickly, owe little, and gain leverage. That kind of independence doesn’t feed the same financial pipelines.

This isn’t about discouraging education. It’s about questioning why one path is glorified while another is quietly sidelined—especially when the sidelined path leads to ownership, stability, and real income. Black youth are often told to “aim higher,” when in reality, the so-called higher path is leaving them financially stuck.