STUDENT LOANS ARE CRUSHING BLACK GRADUATES

There’s a quiet contradiction playing out in Houston that doesn’t get talked about enough. Black students are being encouraged—pushed, really—into college at record levels, while the very system that profits from their enrollment leaves them buried in debt and underemployed. At the same time, high-paying trades across the city are actively hiring, struggling to find workers, and offering wages that many degree- holders can’t touch. That disconnect isn’t accidental. It’s structural.
For decades, college has been marketed as the only respectable path to success in Black communities. Counselors emphasize degrees, lenders approve loans with little scrutiny, and universities expand enrollment while job placement quietly becomes the student’s problem. The result? Black graduates often carry tens of thousands in student debt into a job market that no longer guarantees stability, especially in oversaturated fields like general business, communications, or social sciences.
Meanwhile, Houston’s economy tells a different story. Electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, welders, truck drivers, and health-care technicians are in constant demand. Many of these roles pay $60,000 to $90,000 a year, some more, and don’t require four years of tuition or decades of repayment. Apprenticeships often pay while training. Certifications can take months, not years. Yet these options are rarely presented with the same urgency as college.
Here’s where it starts to feel intentional. Student loans are one of the few debts that can’t be discharged in bankruptcy. That means lenders get paid regardless of outcomes. Universities get tuition upfront. But graduates absorb all the risk. Trades, by contrast, create workers who earn quickly, owe little, and gain leverage. That kind of independence doesn’t feed the same financial pipelines.
This isn’t about discouraging education. It’s about questioning why one path is glorified while another is quietly sidelined—especially when the sidelined path leads to ownership, stability, and real income. Black youth are often told to “aim higher,” when in reality, the so-called higher path is leaving them financially stuck.