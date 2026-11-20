Scott Winston Colom, a Mississippi lawyer, politician, and jurist, was elected to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first Black senator elected from Mississippi in 145 years. Two other Black men represented the state in the Senate during Reconstruction: Hiram R. Revels (1870–1871) and Blanche Bruce (1875–1881), who was elected by the state legislature. Colom defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith through determined grassroots organizing and two powerful, locally focused campaign ads. The ads capitalized on Hyde-Smith’s ill-judged remark that people who found beef, chicken, and fish too expensive should “pick another protein.”

Scott’s twin brother created the Ad, not a professional Ad company. The down-toearth AD message hit home with Mississippi voters, and they picked another senator. Glory to God! Scott was Godly enough and bold enough to attend a Trump rally in support of Senator Hyde-Smith speaking with voters as they were in-line about why they should vote for him. Scott comes from a class-act Godly family. His father, Wilbur is a successful lawyer, businessman, and philanthropist. He owns the tallest skyscraper in Columbus, Ms., where he owns one of the successful banks in the city of Colombus. Additionally, Scott’s father owns a couple of hotels in Tanzania, Africa.

Scott’s mother, Dorothy was the first Black person elected to the Mississippi Chancery Court. Scott’s parents are Godly Christ-centered Christian professionals. My wife, Larnita and I have been privileged to be friends with the Colom family for 25 years. Scott served as district attorney from 2015 to 2022. President Biden nominated him to a federal district judgeship in the Northern District of Mississippi, but Senator Hyde-Smith blocked the appointment. America, the old saying holds: “what goes around comes around.” Scripture o ers a similar reminder: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting” (Galatians 6:7–8). Following a prolonged vote count, the Associated Press declared Scott Colom the winner on Wednesday.

Unlike many others Senator Hyde-Smith immediately conceded and said: “while this is not the outcome we worked for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters. I want to congratulate Scott Colom and wish him well as he takes on the responsibility of representing our great state”. America, the last time Mississippi chose a Democratic senator was in 1947, and he was a cold-bloodedsegregationist. Scott was very successful in capitalizing on Mississippi’s