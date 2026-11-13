RACISM AND TRUMPISM

In 2016, Donald J. Trump descended Trump Tower’s golden escalator with a brazen, ungodly strategy: exploit racism to win the U.S. presidency. His fierce opposition to Barack Obama’s successful, scandal-free presidency helped that strategy succeed. Sadly, America has been socioeconomically racially divided since 1492, and Trump exploited those divisions, aided by the fact that only 40% of White Americans are college educated. Formal education fosters logical reasoning over the emotional thinking that underlies racism.

In discussing two Alaska senatorial candidates with identical names, Trump said: “GOP Voters do not know what incumbent means, and therefore, they would be confused”. Trump’s statement is truth serum in the pudding, and His administration is not only racist, but thoroughlyungodly-corrupt. Treating money as the measure of human worth and dignity invites societal disintegration. Sadly, Trump transformed the so-called moral majority into an immoral cult rooted in White privilege. To be sure, Trumpism and racism are two sides of the same coin, and evil motives breed incompetence, confusion, and universal societal chaos.

The Founders designed America’s constitutional democracy to serve the common good, not to let wealth determine human worth. The Preamble and the U.S. Constitution reflect that God-given dignity, while the constitutional system protects natural and civil rights. Someone must remind President Trump that consent to be governed rests on justice, and: “surely God will not do wickedly, neither will the Almighty pervert judgment” (Job 34:12). In 2024, 77 million Americans entrusted Trump with a sacred mandate to govern truthfully, not to tell blatant lies. The Iran War exemplifies the absolute betrayal of that sacred trust.

President Trump must confront his spiritual and moral failings before he can address America’s socioeconomic challenges. His preference for vanity over substance reveals a lack of moral character, echoing King Solomon’s warning: “Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of all vanities; all is vanity. What pro t hath a man of all his labor which he taketh under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:2). Sadly, his administration is the most racist and vanity-driven in modern times, with its judgment distorted by an irrational belief in racial superiority. On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, voters firmly rejected MAGA Trumpism and handed Democrats control of the House and Senate. Thank you, Jesus! The following morning, however, Trump showcased his multimillion-dollar vanity ballroom to the press, underscoring his detachment from the socioeconomic hardships caused by his unnecessary war with Iran. He has transformed the GOP from a conservative party into a racist MAGA cult lacking a God-centered conscience.

Even decent, God-fearing conservatives such as Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham lost their elections. What a shame! While Trumpism reflects America’s worst instincts, Talarico speaks to its best with his appeal to “love thy neighbor.” The spiritual-moral depravity of ICE sent a shock-way wake-up call to Hispanics, and the American people answered the spiritual-moral call: No Kings! On November 3rd a silent revolution occurred because the corruption, money laundering, and the devilish vulgarity of the Trump Administration was simply a bridge too far for most Americans. Hence, the 2026 mid-term election was about common sense and moral decency, and by the Grace and Mercy of God they prevailed. Thank God; Trumpism is dying, but not yet dead. Thank God over 124 million Americans voted in the 2026 midterm election, and said hell no to MAGA-Cult White Privilege Trumpism!