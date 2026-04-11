MASTER PILOT AWARD RECIPIENT

A lifetime and dedicated member of the EAA and OBAP, Dyer has remained deeply committed to aviation education and mentorship. In 2022 he received the prestigious FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award recognizing fifty or more years of safe civil and military flying. On November 15, 2025, the City of Houston proclaimed “John Dyer Day”, recognizing his achievements and contributions to the Houston community through aviation. Dyer is an accomplished jazz musician, avid golfer, and longtime resident of Spring, Texas.

“Nothing worthwhile in life is ever easy.”